Who is Sediqullah Atal? 5 interesting facts about DC's newest signing for IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals (DC) have announced the inclusion of Afghanistan batter Sediqullah Atal in their squad for the remaining games of IPL 2025. He has replaced England's Harry Brook, who pulled out of the tournament to manage his workload.

Atal made his international debut in a T20I fixture against Pakistan in 2023. So far, he has been part of a solitary Test, nine T20Is and as many ODIs. He has garnered 434 runs, while hitting a single century and two fifties.

On that note, let's take a look at the five facts about DC's new recruit, Sediqullah Atal.

#1 Was part of Afghanistan's 2020 U19 World Cup squad

Sediqullah Atal was named in Afghanistan's 2020 U19 World Cup squad. He played alongside Ibrahim Zadran, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Noor Ahmad, who have also proved their merit in international cricket.

Atal could be part of only two games, where he garnered 59 runs. His best knock of 40 against South Africa came in a losing cause.

#2 Hit seven sixes in a single over during Kabul Premier League 2023

Sediqullah Atal led Shaheen Hunters in the Kabul Premier League 2023. In their league fixture against Abasin Defenders, Atal came in at No. 4. The southpaw was batting at 77 off 43 after the culmination of 18th over.

Atal launched an assault on Amir Zazai in his pursuit of providing a strong finish for the side. He smashed seven sixes in a single over (one on a no-ball) to reach his century off 47 balls.

Atal went on to remain unbeaten on 118 off 56, as the side posted 213 and won by 92 runs. Later, he led the Hunters to a title victory, while returning with the most runs (276) in the tournament as well.

#3 Helped Afghanistan clinch their maiden Emerging Teams Asia Cup trophy in 2024

Sediqullah Atal played as an opener for Afghanistan in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024. He won the Player of the Tournament award for being the top batter with 368 runs in five innings, while helping the side win their maiden title.

One of Atal's finest knocks came against India, where he slammed 83 off 52, which eventually helped the side to win by 20 runs.

#4 Sediqullah Atal played for MI Cape Town in SA20 2025

MI Cape Town announced Sediqullah Atal as the replacement for Ben Stokes in the 2025 edition of SA20. The competition witnessed the left-hander scoring 82 runs in three appearances at a strike rate of 146.42.

Atal's best knock of 74 off 46 came against Pretoria Capitals, a sister franchise of Delhi Capitals.

#5 Played an impressive 85-run knock against Australia in Champions Trophy 2025

Sediqullah Atal appeared in three games in the 2025 Champions Trophy, which came against South Africa, England and Australia. He garnered 105 runs at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 80.15.

Atal impressed with his technique and composure with his 85-run knock off 95 balls against Australia. His contributions helped the side to post a healthy total of 273, but the game was called off due to rain.

