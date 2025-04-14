Who is Shaik Rasheed? Five interesting facts about CSK batter on debut in IPL 2025 match vs LSG

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Shaik Rasheed has finally received an opportunity to make his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut on Monday (April 14) against Lucknow Super Giants.

Rasheed replaced New Zealand batter Devon Conway and could partner Rachin Ravindra up top in the second half of the game. The 20-year-old made his first domestic appearance in 2022, and has so far garnered 1,684 runs across all formats for Andhra. Notably, he has hit three centuries and eight fifties.

On that note, let's take a look at a few interesting facts about CSK debutant Shaik Rasheed.

#1 Rasheed's father lost his job twice due to his training

Shaik Rasheed's father was dedicated to helping the right-hander build his cricket career despite struggling to manage finances. In the early days of his career, his father rode 12 km every day to help him with his throwdowns, and also would take him 40 km away from their house so that his son could train under state coaches.

Unfortunately, Rasheed's father lost his job at an automobile firm twice, as he came late to work to accommodate his son's training schedule. Here's what Rasheed's father said (via Cricbuzz):

"I was asked not to come to work at least twice. Each ball (season ball) would cost Rs 400 and the kit would be very expensive. So I gave him throwdowns with a synthetic ball. We get three-four for the same price."

#2 Was sent to UK for special training at age of 13

Shaik Rasheed's talent was spotted early by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), as he was sent to the UK for special training at the age of 13. He stayed in the country for a few months and also played local matches at Barnard Castle.

Interestingly, former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad served as Director of Cricket Operations in the ACA residential academies project during the same time. Here's what he said about Rasheed in 2022 (via Sportstar):

“From the day I saw him, I never had any doubt about him making it big. He has all the qualities to be a wonderful cricketer."

#3 Vice-captained Indian team in U19 World Cup 2022

Due to his consistent form ahead of the U19 World Cup 2022, Shaik Rasheed was picked up as India's vice-captain in the showpiece event. The tournament saw him score 201 runs in four innings at an average of 50.25, playing a key role in the side's title victory.

Rasheed's best knock came of 94 against Australia in the semi-finals. He stitched a 204-run partnership with captain Yash Dhull (110) to help India post 290 and eventually win by 96 runs.

#4 Has been part of CSK setup since 2023

CSK secured the services of Shaik Rasheed in the IPL 2023 auction for his base price of INR 20 lakh. However, the young batter could not make even a single appearance in his two seasons with the franchise before being released.

Nevertheless, the Super Kings managed to bring him back into the setup in the IPL 2025 auction for INR 30 lakh.

#5 Emerged as Andhra's top run-scorer in Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Andhra skipper Shaik Rasheed proved himself as a credible red-ball batter in the 2024-25 edition of the Ranji Trophy. He was the side's top run-scorer in the competition, slamming 627 runs in 12 innings at an exceptional average of 52.25.

Rasheed's tally included two hundreds and three fifties. His best knock of 203 off 372 balls came against Hyderabad.

