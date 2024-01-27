Who is Tanmay Agarwal? 5 interesting facts about Hyderabad batter who scored the fastest first-class triple hundred in Ranji Trophy 2023-24

Tanmay Agarwal smashed the fastest triple century in first-class cricket as Hyderabad scored 615 runs for the loss of four wickets before declaring on Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy match against Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh batted first and scored just 172 runs in the first innings and 256 runs in the second innings. This resulted in a massive win for Hyderabad by a margin of an innings and 17 runs.

Tanmay Agarwal, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, was dismissed for 366, which included 34 fours and 26 sixes. His 181-ball knock meant that he scored his runs at a strike rate of 202.20, something unheard of in first-class cricket.

Agarwal took just 147 balls to score his triple century, a whopping 44 balls less than the previous fastest triple century in first-class cricket that was scored by Marco Marais in 2017. He broke several other records during the magical knock.

On that note, let's look at five interesting facts about Tanmay Agarwal:

#1 Tanmay Agarwal has represented Hyderabad at various age-group levels

Tanmay Agarwal started cricket at a very young age and has played for Hyderabad Under-14s, Under-16s, Under 19s, Under 22s, and Under 25s. He has represented Hyderabad's senior team in various competitions, such as the Ranji Trophy, the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

#2 He has a decent first-class record

The left-handed opener has scored 3899 runs in 101 innings at an average of 42.38 in first-class cricket. He has 12 centuries and 11 half-centuries under his belt, which shows that he has a good conversion rate. However, just 33 scores of 50 or above in 101 innings hints at him not being the most consistent player.

#3 He is an all-format player

Tanmay Agarwal's domestic record for Hyderabad suggests that he is equally good in all three formats of the game. He has a solid average of 48.39 in 53 List A matches, in which he has scored 2323 runs at a strike rate of 81.13.

In the shortest form of the game, Agarwal has scored 1818 runs in 65 innings at an average of 29.80 and a decent strike rate of 127.40. His exploits in inter-state T20 tournaments in the mid-2010s earned him an IPL contract.

#4 Agarwal was bought by SunRisers Hyderabad but never played a game

Tanmay Agarwal was bought by the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 2017 IPL mini-auction for ₹10 lakh and later in the 2018 IPL mega-auction for ₹20 lakh. He was part of SRH from 2017 to 2019, but never played a game in the IPL.

#5 He has hit his purple patch at the age of 28

Despite breaking so many records during his knock, Tanmay Agarwal might not be able to take his career to the next level purely because he isn't a youngster anymore. However, his recent form suggests that the knock wasn't just a fluke.

Hyderbad have dominated the Plate Group, winning their last four Ranji Trophy matches by at least an innings' margin, and Agarwal has been at the center of it all. He has scored 366, 137, 11, and 0 in his last four first-class innings, which equates to an average of 128.5.

In his last six List A matches for Hyderabad, Agarwal has scored 49*, 77*, 103, 45, 49, and 113. His average in those games is a whopping 108.75, which is excellent in any form of cricket.

