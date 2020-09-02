'Why fear when the wise captain is here' - CSK on new vice-captain for IPL 2020

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hilariously replied to a fan's question regarding who the new vice-captain of the side is for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

On Twitter, CSK quipped that there is no need to fear since the 'wise captain' - MS Dhoni - is here.

A Twitter user (@BillgatesBillu) wrote:

"Leo who is our Vice Captain now? @ChennaiIPL."

The CSK account, which is known for its witty replies and captions, replied in Tamil:

"Wise captain irukke bayam yen?" - Translates to: "Why fear when the wise captain is here".

Wise captain irukke bayam yen? 🦁💛 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 2, 2020

CSK yet to announce a replacement for Suresh Raina in IPL 2020

Suresh Raina will be sorely missed by CSK in IPL 2020

Suresh Raina pulled out of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons, leaving CSK without a No. 3 batsman and a vice-captain. The Men in Yellow are yet to announce a replacement for the southpaw, who recently even hinted at a possible return -

"CSK is my family too and Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) is very important to me and this was a tough decision. There is no issue between CSK and me. Nobody will just turn their back on Rs 12.5 crore and walk away without a solid reason."

"I've been training even while quarantining here. You never know you might see me in the camp there again."

With Deepak Chahar recovering well after testing positive for COVID-19, CSK might soon be cleared to start training in the UAE for IPL 2020. MS Dhoni's men are currently awaiting the results of their fourth test for the fast-spreading disease.

Given that CSK will start training later than all other teams, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) might choose to replace them with another team for the IPL 2020 season opener, which is scheduled to take place on 19th September. However, there has been no official word regarding the schedule yet.