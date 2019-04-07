×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Why India should be worried about RCB's form

Rahul Iyer
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
375   //    07 Apr 2019, 17:00 IST

RCB have lost 5 in their 5 games
RCB have lost 5 in their 5 games

The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League is well and truly underway- and unless you've been living under a rock, you would know that Royal Challengers Bangalore are having a nightmarish tournament. Having lost all five of their league games thus far, the boys from the Silicon Valley of India have been left with almost no chance of making the playoffs this year.

RCB and their struggles

RCB are often the victims of some pretty ruthless internet trolls (and batsmen, to put it bluntly). Much has been made of their struggles-especially in the bowling department, and a heavy dependence on their batting unit that has not clicked at all in this edition of India's premier limited-overs competition. Captain Virat Kohli, RCB stalwart AB de Villiers, exciting West Indian Shimron Hetmyer and experienced Kiwi Colin de Grandhomme have all flattered to deceive, leaving the Challengers with an uphill climb so steep, it might even be vertical.

But there's another factor- the World Cup, starting in June. Selectors from multiple nations have stated that IPL performances will not be taken into account while picking the squad for the World Cup, but it can often be hard to ignore someone who puts in consistent performances in a tournament of this standing, so close to the showpiece of this year's cricketing calendar.

And that is precisely the reason why India needs to be more worried about RCB's-but more particularly-about Kohli's form. Using data from the last 11 seasons of the IPL, a detailed statistical analysis outlines how exactly Kohli's IPL form ties in to his subsequent form in One Day Internationals.

The Trend

On a year to year basis, if we compare the fluctuation in Kohli's batting averages in the IPL to the fluctuation in his ODI batting average for the period between the two successive tournaments, a trend begins to emerge. This trend is perhaps best illustrated by analysing Kohli in the period from the beginning of the 2011 IPL to the end of the 2015 IPL.

From the 2010 IPL to the 2011 IPL, Kohli's batting average went up by 24.49 runs per innings, and his ODI average between the two tournaments saw an improvement as well, from 39.53 to 60.59, an increase of 21.05 runs per innnings. This gave him a fluctuation coefficient of 0.86 for the year.

Similarly, in the years between the 2011 IPL and the 2012 IPL, and so on and so forth until the 2015 season, we see his yearly fluctuation coefficients sit at the values 0.9, 0.96, 0.75, and 0.24. Now, what do these fluctuation coefficients mean?

Fluctuation Coefficients: A Brief Explanation

Fluctuation coefficient might seem like a frightening term to the less mathematically inclined, but in essence, it is simply a measure of how much a batsman's IPL is related to his performance in ODIs thereafter. It is obtained by dividing the batsman's change in ODI average from the previous year by the change in his IPL average from the previous year. There are essentially two facets to interpreting the fluctuation coefficient:

  1. Whether it is positive or negative
  2. The actual numerical value
Advertisement

If the fluctuation coefficient is positive, we can say that the batsman's ODI performance was directly proportional to his IPL performance, that is, if he did better in the IPL, he did better in ODIs, and if he did worse in the IPL, he did worse in ODIs. If it is negative, then it means his ODI performance was inversely proportional to his IPL performance, that is, if he did better in the IPL, he did worse in ODIs, and if he did worse in the IPL, he did better in ODIs.

The second important point is the numerical value of the coefficient, which essentially provides us with information of the dependence of the ODI average on the IPL average. The higher the absolute value, higher is the effect of the change in IPL average on the change in ODI average. Put more simply, if a value is very highly positive or very highly negative, it means that the change in IPL average has had a very drastic effect on the ODI average. The closer the value is to zero, the less effect it has had.

Case Studies: Kohli and Raina

Given below is the fluctuation coefficient chart, year on year for Kohli.


Kohli's fluctuation coefficient trend paints a telling picture
Kohli's fluctuation coefficient trend paints a telling picture

It is clear from the chart that more often than not, Kohli's fluctuation coefficient is positive, which tells us that his IPL form is more than likely to dictate his subsequent ODI form, which includes the World Cup.

Now, it may seem to be a foregone conclusion to some that IPL form dictates batsman's form in international cricket, as he is likely to carry that form and confidence into his next few games. But, that is not necessarily the case.


Raina's IPL form may have cost him a national team spot
Raina's IPL form may have cost him a national team spot

Take, for example, Suresh Raina. He has been a fixture of the Chennai Super Kings and the IPL since day one, and is widely regarded as one of the best IPL batsmen ever. Only Kohli has scored more runs than him, and he was the first to reach the 5000-run mark. Shown below is his fluctuation coefficient trend.


Raina's fluctuation coefficient trend- almost opposite to Kohli's
Raina's fluctuation coefficient trend- almost opposite to Kohli's

We can see from this chart that Raina's fluctuation coefficient trend is almost the polar opposite of Kohli's. His values are almost exclusively negative- a sign that if he does better this season than last season, he is more likely to put in worse performances for India, and if his IPL performance wanes, he will do well for the national side. In addition, this chart is only used until the 2015 IPL, as Raina has only played 3 ODIs for India since then (Incidentally, his IPL average has increased during that period, so it may have been a good decision not to pick him).

Raina is unlikely to be on the plane to the World Cup, but one man who will be going, and will be captaining the side is Kohli. If India are to have any chance at lifting the trophy for the third time, 'Chiku' needs to have an exceptional tournament.

He averaged 48.18 in last year's IPL, and if he is to perform well for India, he needs to improve on that average this year. So far, after 5 games, it stands at an unimpressive (by his standards) 30.4, down by almost 18. India must hope and pray that their shining light can pull it together, and lead them to glory.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli
Rahul Iyer
CONTRIBUTOR
Opinion: IPL 2019 - 3 Reasons why Virat should be rested this season
RELATED STORY
IPL News: VVS Laxman worried about Virat Kohli's struggle against leg spinners
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: It is time for Virat Kohli to step down as RCB captain?
RELATED STORY
Six possible reasons why India fails to produce high-quality umpires
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: One benched player from each team who should be included in the playing XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Three reasons why RCB can still make it to the playoffs
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: What should be RCB's ideal playing XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, RCB vs MI: 3 mistakes that cost RCB the match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 7, RCB vs MI: Why MI are favourites to win the match
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 10 greatest moments in IPL history
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr
KXIP 166/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr
RCB 205/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 206/5 (19.1 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Yesterday
CSK 160/3 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 138/5 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 19 | Yesterday
MI 136/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 96/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS SRH live score
Match 20
RCB 146/8 (19.4 ov)
DC
LIVE
Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl.
RCB VS DC live score
Match 21 | Today, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
English MCC University Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
England in Ireland 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us