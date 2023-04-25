"Why is no one questioning him?" - Fans erupt as Hardik Pandya scores 13 off 14 balls vs MI in IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Hardik Pandya failed to deliver with the bat against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, April 25.

The right-hander scored 13 runs off 14 balls at a strike rate of 92.86, hitting a solitary boundary. He was caught by Suryakumar Yadav at long-off off Piyush Chawla's bowling.

The 29-year-old has amassed 128 runs in six games at a strike rate of 117.43 in IPL 2023 so far. He has only scored a solitary half-century which came in a winning cause against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He has also scalped just one wicket in his first five games in the tournament.

Fans on Twitter expressed disappointment at Pandya’s failure to deliver as an all-rounder. One user tweeted:

"What is Hardik Pandya's contribution? Why is no one questioning him?"

Sandy @sandeep2c @TristanNubbs What is hardik pandya's contribution?? Why is no one questioning him ?

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Jaammii..🏏 @Jaammiing With the way Hardik Pandya behaves, we may never see the real him. Man's living for the camera.

Academy Of Naam Bade or Darshan Chote @Sabka_Parody

are responsible member and True Inspiration for others

Sir Rahul Is very Happy for You Quick Contribution🤗🤗

Igonre the Cameraman 🤫

#MIvsGT

Academy Of Naam Bade or Darshan Chote @Sabka_Parody

Thank You Sir hardik Pandya For the Quick Fire you are responsible member and True Inspiration for others

Sir Rahul Is very Happy for You Quick Contribution🤗🤗

Igonre the Cameraman 🤫

#MIvsGT

#GTvsMI

Kaustubh @kaustiwari Can't remember the last time Hardik Pandya played a match winning innings

Rajesh Gaonkar @GaonkarRajesh1 Hardik pandya try to hit six exactly same as sanju, but straight to the fielder 😂😂

Aniket Jaiswal @AniketJ1674

2022:- 24(14)

2023:- 13(14)



Hardik doesn't makes run against Mumbai Indians kyuki unko bura lag jayega 🥲



@AnuragxCricket

Aniket Jaiswal @AniketJ1674

Hardik Pandya vs Mumbai 2022:- 24(14)2023:- 13(14)

Hardik doesn't makes run against Mumbai Indians kyuki unko bura lag jayega 🥲

@AnuragxCricket

#ipl #GTvMI #IPLT20

Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans set 208-run target for Mumbai Indians

Hardik Pandya might have failed to deliver with the bat, but a clinical batting performance from Shubman Gill, David Miller and Abhinav Mahohar helped Gujarat Titans post 207/6 in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat.

Gill scored 56 off 34 balls, an innings that included one maximum and seven boundaries. Miller scored 46 off 22 deliveries, while Manohar hit 42 off 21 balls. Rahul Tewatia also contributed 20 off five balls.

Piyush Chawla emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai, returning figures of 2/34. Arjun Tendulkar, Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith, and Kumar Kartikeya took one wicket apiece.

In response, MI are 26/1 after five overs, with Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green at the crease.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.

