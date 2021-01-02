"Why would there be any regret?" - Suresh Raina on missing IPL 2020

Former India international Suresh Raina recently opened up on missing IPL 2020 and said he has no regrets after making the decision to fly back home. Raina made it clear that he missed the IPL only because of family reasons, even though there were some wild speculations that he returned to India after a rift with the Chennai Super Kings' management.

Suresh Raina hasn't played competitive cricket since he turned for CSK in the 2019 IPL final. His fans were gearing up to see him in action as Raina had travelled with the CSK contingent to the UAE for the IPL. However, he pulled out of the tournament and came back to India before the start of the IPL. Explaining his decision to The Times of India, the left-hander said -

"Why would there be any regret? (On missing out on IPL) I spent time with my kids and was there for my family.I really wanted to come back to my family. There was an incident in Punjab, and they needed me (his uncle and cousins in Pathankot were murdered during a robbery)."

My wife needed me here, too, during the pandemic. I have been playing for 20 years, so I know I will do it again. But when your family needs you, you have to be there. I felt that was the wise thing to do at that time.” Raina added.

Chennai Super Kings certainly missed Suresh Raina's presence in the latest IPL as the MS Dhoni-led side failed to make the playoffs. The left-hander, though, made it clear recently that he would be a part of the upcoming IPL.

When can we see Suresh Raina in action?

Even though the 34-year-old announced his retirement from international cricket in August last year, Raina is keen to perform for his state side Uttar Pradesh. The CSK star will captain Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which starts from January 10. The left-hander was seen putting the hard yards in training in preparation for the domestic T20 tournament.

Notably, Suresh Raina had led the Uttar Pradesh side to the title in the 2015-16 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. It would be interesting to see how the former India batsman will fare, given that he hasn't played competitive cricket for almost two years now.