Will IPL 2020 take place in UAE?

IPL 2020 could be moved to another country, but there are no immediate plans to do so

On April 15, 2020, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that IPL 2020 was set to be postponed indefinitely until further notice. Since the announcement, multiple reports have surfaced stating that Sri Lanka, UAE have offered to host the IPL, subject to a green signal from the BCCI.

However, Sportskeeda can confirm that the BCCI has no immediate plans of giving the hosting rights of the IPL to any other country, owing to the travel restrictions in place.

"Even if other countries offer to host the IPL, currently international travel is restricted, where is the question of holding the event? How will players move to any country? There is nothing as of now until unless the travel restrictions are lifted and lockdown measures are relaxed. Only then anyone can think of alternatives," said BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal, in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda.

"IPL will be held, but not at the cost of health and safety"

Dhumal further added that the coronavirus pandemic has certainly caused a lot of problems for multiple cricket boards in terms of a financial crunch and the boards will need to unite post the lockdown to discuss ways of reviving world cricket.

Sportskeeda had earlier reported that BCCI has prioritised the IPL over any other tournament, and is even considering a window between August and September to commence the 13th edition of the cash-rich league.

While Dhumal felt that BCCI will undoubtedly take a big hit in terms of revenue if the cash-rich league does not take place, he confirmed that the tournament will not be held at the cost of the health and safety of the players and fans.

"Everyone knows IPL will be prioritized since it is a big revenue stream and if it doesn't happen, it's a huge hit the BCCI will have to take. But until and unless lockdown restrictions are lifted, nothing can be done. We can't think of IPL if the health and safety of cricketers or fans is at stake. Nothing can be thought of at the cost of health and safety," Dhumal said.