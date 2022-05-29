"With one of the greatest in cricket...ever" - Former RPSG owner Sanjiv Goenka shares a picture with MS Dhoni

Sanjiv Goenka, the former owner of Rising Pune Supergiant and the current owner of the Lucknow Supergiants, has shared a picture of him and MS Dhoni on Instagram. In the caption of the post, the chairman of the RPSG group termed the former Indian captain one of the greatest in cricket.

The post from Sajiv Goenka came as a surprise to many of the fans, given the bittersweet relationship between the two individuals in the past.

After the end of IPL 2016 where the Pune outlet finished second-last on the points table, Goenka decided to take the harsh call of sacking MS Dhoni as skipper and appoint Steve Smith as the captain.

Sanjiv Goenka told PTI back then:

"Dhoni has not stepped down. We have appointed Steve Smith as the skipper for the upcoming season. Frankly speaking, we did not have a good last season and we wanted someone young to lead the side and revamp it ahead of the upcoming season 10."

Fans believe Sanjiv Goenka's account is hacked after the post on MS Dhoni

After this post from Sanjiv Goenka, many fans jokingly commented that the entrepreneur's account might have been hacked.

Dhoni had captained teams in 143 IPL games before being sacked by RPSG. He ended up winning 83 of those encounters, 78 of which came while leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

At the same time though, Goenka also expressed his admiration for Dhoni while speaking to India Today. He justified his decision saying that Smith has done well leading Australia and added that the captaincy shift might help the team improve its performances. He said:

"I am one of the biggest fans of Dhoni. He has a great mind and he is a great leader and over the last 14 months that I have got to know him I have started admiring him more as an individual as well."

The Pune-based franchise managed to do exceedingly well in 2017 making it all the way to the final. They fell one run short of the target set by Mumbai Indians in the final to finish as the runners-up.

