IPL 2022: What is the lowest total successfully defended in an IPL final?

Mumbai Indians (MI) have the distinction of defending the lowest ever total in an IPL final to date. Against the Steve Smith-led Rising Pune Supergiant, Rohit Sharma and his men defended a target of 129 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad to lift their third IPL title in 2017.

After electing to bat first, the MI top-order collapsed like a pack of cards. A revival act from Krunal Pandya (47 off 38 balls) and Rohit Sharma (24 off 22 balls) helped the team get to 129/8 in their quota of 20 overs. Jaydev Unadkat, Adam Zampa and Dan Christian picked up two wickets each for the Pune outfit.

RPSG were motoring along well in the chase and seemed favourites to lift the title, especially when Steve Smith got his 50-run mark. But some excellent death over bowling from the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga and Mitchell Johnson helped MI get over the line by a margin of just one run.

The second-lowest total in an IPL final was defended by the Deccan Chargers. Playing against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2009 in Johannesburg, Adam Gilchrist marshalled his troops so well that they didn't let RCB chase down a target of 144 runs.

The Deccan Chargers won the title in 2009 after they finished bottom of the points table in the Indian Premier League 2008.

Lowest totals ever defended in an IPL final

129/8 - Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant, 2017 (Hyderabad)

143/6 - Deccan Chargers vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2009 (Johannesburg)

148/9 - Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, 2013 (Kolkata)

149/8 - Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, 2019 (Hyderabad)

168/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, 2010 (Navi Mumbai)

RR set a low target for GT in the 2022 Indian Premier League final.

Hardik Pandya celebrates a wicket

In the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022 final, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) only managed to get to 130/9 after choosing to bat first. Jos Buttler was the highest run-scorer in the innings with 39 runs. Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya picked up three wickets with the ball.

The Titans find themselves at 48-2 after nine overs at the time of writing.

