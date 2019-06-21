×
World Cup 2019: Ideal playing XI for England against Sri Lanka

Balakrishna
ANALYST
Feature
11   //    21 Jun 2019, 01:47 IST

English ODI team
English ODI team

Pre-tournament favorites England will look to extend their 3-match winning streak at the World Cup 2019 when they take on Sri Lanka on 21st June. England currently hold the third position in the points table which is headed by the defending champions Australia.

The hosts are set to play their upcoming matches against Sri Lanka, Australia, India and New Zealand. They will look to consolidate their position in the top 4 by winning this encounter as they will be facing far sterner tests when they play India, Australia and New Zealand.

England won their last match against Afghanistan team by 150 runs and are currently riding high on confidence. Sri Lanka on the other hand are coming off a defeat at the hands of defending champions Australia.

The match is going to be held in Headingley, Leeds. This is going to be the first match at this venue so a fresh pitch will be available.

England haven't had the services of their star opener Jason Roy in their last two matches because of an injury. Roy is yet to attain match fitness so he will be missing this match too. James Vince, who replaced Roy in the last match, will in all likelihood continue as the opening partner of Jonny Bairstow.

Joe Root has been in great form in this tournament as he has already scored 2 centuries and 2 fifties in 5 matches. Skipper Eoin Morgan meanwhile scored a record-breaking century in the last match and will look to continue in a similar fashion in the upcoming match.

Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali have been providing finishing touches to the innings with their extravagant hitting prowess.

On the bowling front, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood have been in excellent form for the hosts. Through their raw pace, they are inflicting plenty of damage to the batting line-ups of the opposition teams.

Adil Rashid seemed to have regained his form by picking 3 wickets against Afghanistan. His wicket-taking ability in the middle overs will be a crucial aspect for England team going forward in this tournament.

The English line-up that played the last match was quite balanced as they had 2 spinners and 4 pace bowling options. So they might continue with the same successful combination for their upcoming clash against Sri Lanka.

England's Ideal XI

James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka Cricket England Cricket Eoin Morgan Joe Root
