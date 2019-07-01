World Cup 2019: Most Runs, Most Wickets after England Vs India match

England v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

In what was a high-scoring game, England relieved some pressure off themselves and re-entered the Top 4 by defeating India by a margin of 31 runs. Also, India lost their unbeaten streak with this result.

A superb hundred from Jonny Bairstow and a late flourish from Ben Stokes ensured that England set a target of 338. In the chase, India held some hope as Rohit Sharma notched up a hundred on his own but a flurry of wickets in the middle meant that the team's momentum stalled and 31-run loss ensued.

India had a very slow start to their huge chase as the team only managed to notch up 29 runs after the first 10 overs. Virat Kohli then started to accelerate and quickly reached his fifty. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma was still trying to find his groove and eventually broke the shackles and even surpass Kohli's strike rate. However, just when things were looking good for India, Plunkett dismissed Kohli for 66 runs and resulted in Rohit Sharma joining a nervous Rishabh Pant as the youngster took some time to settle down.

Eventually Rohit Sharma got to his 3rd century in this World Cup but India received another setback as he walked back to the dressing room after a few balls. Pant and Hardik Pandya tried to get close but their cameos weren't enough as India prodded along to the finish line. India eventually ended up on 306-5 with MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav being limited by some excellent death bowling from England.

Earlier in the day, England won the toss and chose to bat first on an Edgbaston wicket that seemed to be really good for batting. The team's openers, Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow took advantage of this and rode their luck amidst some excellent bowling from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami. India even failed to go for a review when Roy was strangled down the leg side off a Hardik Pandya delivery.

All this cost India as Jason Roy got to a half-century in his comeback game and then his partner Jonny Bairstow got to his own hundred. However, India staged a mini comeback as Mohammad Shami came up with a fiery second spell. England recovered from this as Ben Stokes played a blinder to help his side reach a total of 337. India, on their own, did well to restrict England with Bumrah delivering a death-overs masterclass.

Most Runs

England's batsmen, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes had a great time against India and entered the Top 10 for the 'Most Runs' list. With his hundred, Bairstow holds the tenth spot while Stokes is at the ninth position after scoring a brilliant 79-run knock. Joe Root is the highest-ranked Englishman at the fourth spot after he scored 44 runs on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma's brilliant tournament continued as he brought up his third ton of the 2019 World Cup against England. This helped him to move to the sixth spot in the list. Skipper Virat Kohli is just below at the seventh spot after scoring 66 runs.

Most Wickets

It has been a stunning World Cup for Mohammad Shami as he entered the Top 10 list for 'Most Wickets' after playing just 3 games. He took a 5-wicket haul against England as the Bengal fast bowler made an addition to his 8 scalps from the previous two games.