×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Most Runs, Most Wickets after England Vs India match

Karthik Raj
ANALYST
Feature
82   //    01 Jul 2019, 01:56 IST

England v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
England v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

In what was a high-scoring game, England relieved some pressure off themselves and re-entered the Top 4 by defeating India by a margin of 31 runs. Also, India lost their unbeaten streak with this result.

A superb hundred from Jonny Bairstow and a late flourish from Ben Stokes ensured that England set a target of 338. In the chase, India held some hope as Rohit Sharma notched up a hundred on his own but a flurry of wickets in the middle meant that the team's momentum stalled and 31-run loss ensued.

India had a very slow start to their huge chase as the team only managed to notch up 29 runs after the first 10 overs. Virat Kohli then started to accelerate and quickly reached his fifty. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma was still trying to find his groove and eventually broke the shackles and even surpass Kohli's strike rate. However, just when things were looking good for India, Plunkett dismissed Kohli for 66 runs and resulted in Rohit Sharma joining a nervous Rishabh Pant as the youngster took some time to settle down.

Eventually Rohit Sharma got to his 3rd century in this World Cup but India received another setback as he walked back to the dressing room after a few balls. Pant and Hardik Pandya tried to get close but their cameos weren't enough as India prodded along to the finish line. India eventually ended up on 306-5 with MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav being limited by some excellent death bowling from England.

Earlier in the day, England won the toss and chose to bat first on an Edgbaston wicket that seemed to be really good for batting. The team's openers, Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow took advantage of this and rode their luck amidst some excellent bowling from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami. India even failed to go for a review when Roy was strangled down the leg side off a Hardik Pandya delivery.

All this cost India as Jason Roy got to a half-century in his comeback game and then his partner Jonny Bairstow got to his own hundred. However, India staged a mini comeback as Mohammad Shami came up with a fiery second spell. England recovered from this as Ben Stokes played a blinder to help his side reach a total of 337. India, on their own, did well to restrict England with Bumrah delivering a death-overs masterclass.

Most Runs

Most Runs
Most Runs

England's batsmen, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes had a great time against India and entered the Top 10 for the 'Most Runs' list. With his hundred, Bairstow holds the tenth spot while Stokes is at the ninth position after scoring a brilliant 79-run knock. Joe Root is the highest-ranked Englishman at the fourth spot after he scored 44 runs on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma's brilliant tournament continued as he brought up his third ton of the 2019 World Cup against England. This helped him to move to the sixth spot in the list. Skipper Virat Kohli is just below at the seventh spot after scoring 66 runs.

Advertisement

Most Wickets

Most Wickets
Most Wickets

It has been a stunning World Cup for Mohammad Shami as he entered the Top 10 list for 'Most Wickets' after playing just 3 games. He took a 5-wicket haul against England as the Bengal fast bowler made an addition to his 8 scalps from the previous two games.



Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Mohammed Shami ODI Cricket
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Most Runs and Most Wickets (Updated) after England Vs Australia match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: India vs England ODI stats
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Three reasons why India will defeat England 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Most Runs, Most Wickets and Points Table (Updated) after ENG v AFG Match
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Reliving the past encounters between India and England
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Chahal gives away most runs by an Indian bowler in a World Cup match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: England vs India match preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, India vs England: 5 England players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, India vs England: Why England will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: England beat India by 31 runs
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun
NZ 237/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 241/4 (49.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 6 wickets
NZ VS PAK live score
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun
IND 268/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 143/10 (34.2 ov)
India won by 125 runs
IND VS WI live score
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun
SL 203/10 (49.3 ov)
RSA 206/1 (37.2 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
Match 36 | Yesterday
AFG 227/9 (50.0 ov)
PAK 230/7 (49.4 ov)
Pakistan won by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Match 37 | Yesterday
AUS 243/9 (50.0 ov)
NZ 157/10 (43.4 ov)
Australia won by 86 runs
AUS VS NZ live score
Match 38 | Today
ENG 337/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 306/5 (50.0 ov)
England won by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
Match 39 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us