World Cup 2019 Most Wickets taken | Who will be the top wicket-taker by end of World Cup?

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Feature
98   //    07 Jul 2019, 18:53 IST

Who will be the top wicket-taker of the tournament?
Who will be the top wicket-taker of the tournament?

The bowlers have dominated the batsmen so far in the 12th edition of ICC Cricket World Cup which is taking place in England and Wales. The English tracks are creating trouble for the batsmen while the bowlers are proving to be the match-winners for their side. This has led to a battle in the charts of most wickets taken as it has been fluctuating every day with every bowler bowling his heart out in his team’s matches.

Mitchell Starc, Jasprit Bumrah and Mustafizur Rahman are the 3 players who sit atop this list but since Rahman will not feature in the semifinals, he cannot win this title. It would be interesting to see which bowler eventually tops the wicket-taking charts.

Here’s a look at the top contenders for this title:

Mitchell Starc (Australia)

Mitchell Starc from Australia is currently leading the board.
Mitchell Starc from Australia is currently leading the board.

Matches- 9, Wickets - 26

Mitchell Starc has always been the stand-out bowler for Australia, especially during the World Cup season. He never fails to perform when his side needs him the most. These characteristics have made him a world class bowler. Starc has been the cornerstone for his side in this tournament with 26 wickets from just 9 matches. He is at the top of this leaderboard which clearly showcases his threatening form in this year’s World Cup.

He will face the English batsmen next as Australia will meet England in the 2nd semifinal of the tournament. In order to give his team a good start, he might target the opening pair of Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow as they are the key players for England.

Jasprit Bumrah (India)

Sri Lanka v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Sri Lanka v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Matches- 9, Wickets - 17

The man behind India's success in this World Cup, Jasprit Bumrah has been in exceptional form of late. Bumrah holds the key to India's success in the semifinals and in case, Australia lose to England in the semifinal and India reach the final, Bumrah might have a slight chance of overtaking Starc's tally.

Bumrah bowled a fantastic spell versus India's semifinal opponents, New Zealand in the warm-up matches. With New Zealand batsmen in poor form, Jasprit will look to take as many wickets as he can.

Jofra Archer (England)

Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer

Matches - 9, Wickets - 17

Jofra Archer has been winning the hearts of the English cricket community with his mind-boggling bowling performances in the 2019 ICC World Cup. The rising star has already bagged 17 wickets from 9 matches which showcases his promising talent at a very young age. Just like Bumrah, Archer has a minor chance of topping this list if England reaches the final. 

He would wish to take his team into the finals by beating the Australian side. The Australian batsmen, on the other hand, will have to tackle Archer with patience and only attack his bad deliveries.

