World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma equals Sourav Ganguly’s record of most hundreds by an Indian in a single World Cup edition

Satvik Pandey FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 222 // 30 Jun 2019, 23:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

England v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

What’s the story?

With his century against England on Sunday, Rohit Sharma has equaled Sourav Ganguly’s record of the highest number of centuries in a single edition of the World Cup by an Indian.

In case you didn’t know…

Ganguly had scored three centuries in the 2003 edition of the World Cup and had led the Indian side to the final. That number is the highest by any Indian; Sachin Tendulkar surprisingly doesn't hold this record because he got out in the 90s very often at the mega event.

The heart of the matter

In the match against England, chasing 338 runs, Rohit opened the innings along with KL Rahul. Rahul fell in the third over and Rohit was then joined by Virat Kohli. The duo put together a 138-run partnership, providing stability to the chase in the process.

Kohli fell in the 29th over after scoring 66 runs, and the World Cup debutant Rishabh Pant then came at the crease. In the company of Pant, Rohit got to his century in the 35th over. The two stitched a 28-run stand before Rohit was dismissed in the 36th over.

Rohit had scored his previous two tons against South Africa and Pakistan earlier in the tournament. He is looking in fine touch right now and holds the key to the success of the Indian top order - especially after the loss of regular Shikhar Dhawan, who scored a century before being ruled out due to a thumb injury.

The Indian team is just two points away from qualification, and the kind of starts the openers provide will set the tone for the rest of the batting order. They have lost their first match of the tournament by falling short of England's total, but will look to get the two points at the earliest so that they can possibly try out a couple of changes before the semis.

What’s next?

India will next play Bangladesh on the 2nd of July, and Rohit will be looking to add to his run tally and maintain his form ahead of the big games to follow.