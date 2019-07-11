World Cup 2019: Semifinal 2, Australia vs England: Why Australia will win the match

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 185 // 11 Jul 2019, 11:48 IST

Mitchell Starc will be the key bowler for Australia

Defending champions of the ICC Cricket World Cup Australia will clash with the hosts of the ongoing tournament England in a mouthwatering clash at Birmingham today. New Zealand have sealed their place in the final with a win over India, and if Australia win today, we will get a rematch of the 2015 World Cup final this Sunday.

Australia had been in red hot form in the group stage, but they suffered a shocking defeat to South Africa in their last encounter. On the other hand, England's campaign peaked at the right time as they beat both India and New Zealand to storm into the semifinals. While the hosts have the upper hand heading into this match, here's why Australia will win today.

The last time these two teams met in an ODI match was in the group stage of this World Cup. The Aussies overhauled Eoin Morgan's men at Lord's and they had even defeated them in the warm-up matches. This shows that Australia know how to get the better of England in their home conditions.

Also, if Australia win the toss, Aaron Finch should look to have a bat first because all of England's losses in the 2019 World Cup have come while chasing a total. In addition to that, there will be the pressure of the required run rate on the home side in the 2nd innings.

The toss will play a major role in today's outcome because England are a good side when batting first and a completely different one when chasing a target. So, the key to success for Australia is to bat first, put runs on the board and then let Mitchell Starc and co. take care of the remaining business.