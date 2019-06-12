World Cup 2019: Top 5 batsmen in the most runs battle

Joe Root and Jos Buttler have already struck form in this tournament

The World Cup 2019 is underway in England and Wales with India and New Zealand unbeaten in their campaign thus far while on the contrary, South Africa have failed to register a single win from three encounters.

Hosts England and defending champions Australia have two wins from three games each while West Indies and Pakistan have one win, one loss and one washed out game from three of their encounters thus far.

Sri Lanka have had their fair share of bad luck with two of their games washed out apart from one win and a loss from their two contested matches. Afghanistan, meanwhile still battle to register their first points on the board with three losses.

While this World Cup was touted to produce mammoth scores, there have only been a handful of 300+ scores, with a couple of good knocks from the likes of Jason Roy, Rohit Sharma and Shakib Al Hasan lighting up the competition.

Here is a look at the five highest run-scorers up until the washed out game between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

#5 Rohit Sharma - India

Rohit Sharma's form will be crucial for India

Rohit Sharma had the perfect start to the tournament as he notched up a masterful 144-ball unbeaten 122 laced with 13 fours and two sixes that laid the platform for India's chase of 228 against South Africa.

With form on his side and an excellent average against Australia, Sharma continued his fine form against the defending champions and scored a 70-ball 57, stitching an important 127-run partnership with Shikhar Dhawan that helped India to 352 from 50 overs.

From two games, Rohit Sharma has 179 runs at a strike rate of 83.64 including one century and one half-century.

