WPL 2023 final helps Jio Cinema register largest viewership for any women’s event globally 

The inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL 2023) final registered the largest viewership for any women’s event globally, said Jio Cinema.

The summit clash between eventual champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals witnessed more than 10 million new viewers on March 26. The streaming platform clocked over 50 minutes of watch time for every user per match in WPL 2023.

In a statement, Viacom18 sports CEO, Anil Jayraj, said:

“Our vision is to nurture the Tata WPL into the biggest women’s sporting league in the world, and this is a big leap in that direction. To see it already on its way to becoming the largest viewed sports event in the world in the first season is a remarkable feat and testament to the potential.”

He continued:

“We’d like to thank our 50+ advertising partners that met us eye-to-eye on this vision, viewers who pushed us to raise the bar and deliver a world-class viewing experience.”

For the uninitiated, Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals (DC) by seven wickets in a final-over thriller.

Nat Sciver-Brunt was adjudged Player of the Match for her match-winning knock of an unbeaten 60 runs off 55 balls. Meanwhile, Hayley Mathews emerged as the Player of the Series, scoring 271 runs and picking up 16 wickets.

Jio Cinema to stream IPL 2023 free of cost

Jio Cinema will now live stream the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) free of cost as the tournament returns with a home-and-away season format after three years following the COVID-19 era.

A total of 70 group-stage matches will be played in IPL 2023. MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face off against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in their opening game on Friday, March 31.

Jio Cinema is available on Jio, BSNL, Vi, Airtel, other subscribers. IPL 2023 will be streamed for free in 12 languages - English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Oriya, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

