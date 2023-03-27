[Watch] Steve Smith to join IPL 2023 as a commentator?

Steve Smith announced on Monday, March 27, that he would be a part of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). It remains uncertain in what capacity he will join the T20 tournament.

Sharing a video on his Twitter account, Smith said:

“Namaste India. I’ve got some exciting news for you. I am joining IPL 2023. Yes, that’s right. I am joining an exceptional and passionate team in India.”

For the uninitiated, Smith has represented six IPL franchises – Delhi Capitals (DC), Rajasthan Royals, the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants, Pune Warriors India, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The 33-year-old last played for DC in IPL 2021 where he scored 152 runs in eight games. Overall, he has amassed 2485 runs in 103 IPL games at a strike rate of 128.09, including 11 half-centuries and one hundred.

Last year, he went unsold at a base price of Rs 2 crore.

Smith recently led Australia to a 2-1 win in the absence of regular captain Pat Cummins in a three-match ODI series in India.

List of IPL 2023 commentars

English: Sunil Gavaskar, Jacques Kallis, Matthew Hayden, Kevin Pietersen, Aaron Finch, Tom Moody, Paul Collingwood, Daniel Vettori, Daniel Morrison, David Hussey.

Hindi: Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Mithali Raj, Mohammad Kaif, Sanjay Manjrekar, Imran Tahir, Deep Dasgupta, Ajay Mehra, Padamjeet Sehrawat, Jatin Sapru.

Tamil: K Srikkanth, S Badrinath, Lakshmipathi Balaji, S Ramesh, Murali Vijay, RJ Balaji, Yo Mahesh, Muthuraman R, KV Sathyanarayanan, Thirush Kamini

Telugu: MSK Prasad, Venugopal Rao, T Suman, Kalyan Krishna D, Ashish Reddy, Kaushik NC, Anchor Ravi Rakle

Kannada: Vijay Bharadwaj, Srinivasa Murthy P, Bharath Chipli, Pavan Deshpande, Akhil Balachandra, GK Anil Kumar, Sumesh Goni, Gundappa Vishwanath, Roopesh Shetty

Marathi: Amol Muzumdar, Sandeep Patil, Aditya Tare, Nilesh Natu, Prasad Kshirsagar

Malayalam: Sreesanth, Tinu Yohannan, Shiyas Mohammad, Vishnu Hariharan

Gujarati: Manan Desai, Akash Trivedi, Nayan Mongia

Bangla: Ashoke Dinda, RJ Varun Kaushik, Pradip Roy, Pallab Basu, Abhishek Jhunjhunwala

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2023 opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, March 31.

