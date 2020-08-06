Suresh Raina has said that MS Dhoni is all pumped up and looking forward to the IPL to be played at the UAE. The Chennai Super Kings skipper was training hard before the pandemic, says Suresh Raina.

Speaking in an interview on the occasion of being appointed the ambassador for the fantasy gaming platform WTF Sports, Suresh Raina said that we will be hopefully seeing MS Dhoni’s helicopter shots taking off in the UAE.

“I was there with him and he was practising really hard (before the pandemic). Hopefully, you will see his helicopter shot soon.”

The 33-year-old praised his skipper at CSK saying that he has been a great cricket and a great brand ambassador for the IPL and the game. He is confident of seeing MS Dhoni in his best fighting spirit during the tournament.

“He’s been a great brand ambassador for IPL and such a great cricketer. You will see him in his best fighting spirit,” said Suresh Raina.

This will be a return after five months to competitive cricket for Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina batting for CSK

Just like his fellow cricketers, Suresh Raina has been away from competitive cricket for almost five months now due to the pandemic.

Suresh Raina has been trying to stay in shape doing fitness drills as well as skill training during this period. The CSK veteran says he has been training at Indian fast-bowler Mohammad Shami’s farmhouse field in Amroha.

When asked about facing Mohammad Shami during practice sessions, Suresh Raina said, “I tell him to eat and then bowl. You have to be friendly with fast bowlers who are a terror.”

Suresh Raina will be representing Chennai Super Kings in the IPL which is scheduled to begin at UAE on September 19th. The last limited over game that he played for India was in July 2018.