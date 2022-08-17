ZIM vs IND 2022: 3 reasons why Shahbaz Ahmed should make his debut in the series 

In what has been a revelation for the all-rounder, Shahbaz Ahmed received his maiden India call-up as he replaced an injured Washington Sundar for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, beginning on August 18.

Washington was unable to participate in the Zimbabwe tour due to a shoulder injury he sustained while playing for Lancashire in the Royal London Cup in England.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Shahbaz Ahmed as the replacement for Washington Sundar for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe," the BCCI said in a statement.

Shahbaz has made a name for himself as a handy all-rounder while playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL and representing Bengal in first-class and List-A cricket.

With his addition to the squad, let's take a look at three reasons why Shahbaz Ahmed should be handed his international debut in the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe.

#3. He can be used as a floater

In white-ball cricket, an all-rounder is always a luxury for the skipper, and Shahbaz gives his side the same freedom as well. With both his bat and ball exploits, KL Rahul can use the Bengal-born player as a floater in the mix.

Floaters always play a key role in white-ball cricket and help the team extend their batting line-up. Shahbaz has enough experience to be a pinch-hitter, as he was used by Faf Du Plessis up the order during this year's IPL. The left-hander has even bailed his franchise out of a precarious situation on a number of occasions.

If Shahbaz is handed some game time in the series against Zimbabwe, Team India management can tinker with their batting order and send him higher in case the side loses some early wickets or want to up the ante at any point in time.

#2. He is a three-dimensional player

Adding Shahbaz into the playing XI can benefit India massively as he has effectively shown he contributes in all three departments.

A great team always contains multi-faceted players who can operate in more than one role for their side. However, the Indian squad for the upcoming series contains only two all-rounders in Axar Patel and Deepak Hooda.

Shahbaz, who is a genuine all-rounder, will boost the balance of the KL Rahul-led unit extensively. In first-class cricket, Shahbaz has a batting average of 41.6 and a bowling average of 19.4 from 18 games, while the corresponding numbers in List A cricket are 47.2 and 39.2.

The lanky spinner also provided much-needed stability to RCB and was included in every game in IPL 2022. Apart from his ever-improving batting and bowling, Shahbaz is also an excellent fielder, whose ground fielding and catching have never been in doubt.

#1. He has had a great domestic campaign

Mr.laZy @shaik_ziaullah

A and a 5W hawl in semi final match.



One of the most improved cricketer of recent times.

#royalchallengersbangalore #bengal #RanjiTrophy

#shahbazahmed Shahbaz ahmed is continuing his dream form in Ranji trophy.and a 5W hawl in semi final match.One of the most improved cricketer of recent times. Shahbaz ahmed is continuing his dream form in Ranji trophy. A 💯 and a 5W hawl in semi final match. One of the most improved cricketer of recent times. #royalchallengersbangalore #bengal #RanjiTrophy #shahbazahmed https://t.co/pP5Jp2YEIb

If India gives Shahbaz a break in the series, they can pounce on his incredible run of form with both the bat and ball he enjoyed during the IPL 2022 and Ranji Trophy.

After the Bangalore-based franchise bought back Shahbaz for ₹2.4 crore this year, he scored 219 runs in 16 games (sixth-most by an Indian uncapped) along with picking up four wickets.

In this year's Ranji Trophy, Shahbaz was the best player for his state, Bengal, and enjoyed a tremendous season. He powered his side to reach the semi-finals of the tournament after amassing 482 runs at an immaculate average of 60.2 in five games. His left-arm spin wreaked havoc too, as Shahbaz picked up 20 wickets at an average of 22.

Given his impressive form, it shouldn't come as a surprise if India hands Shahbaz Ahmed his debut in the first ODI against Zimbabwe itself.

