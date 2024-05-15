10 best tips for beginners in Arena Breakout Infinite

Arena Breakout Infinite is a tactical military extraction shooter that features an immersive environment with a focus on realism. The game emphasizes strategic planning and coordinated raids to secure high-value rewards. Teamwork and tactical insights are vital to eliminate opponents and prioritize survivability which forms the game's essence.

For tactical FPS players seeking the best tips for beginners in Arena Breakout Infinite, this guide assists newbies embarking on Arena Breakout Infinite, providing a competitive edge for beginners. It also serves as a refresher, covering fundamental aspects even seasoned players may have overlooked in the game.

Best tips for beginners in Arena Breakout Infinite

1) Picking essential gear

Pick essential gear in Arena Breakout Infinite (Image via Morefun Studios/YouTube/fairTX)

Choosing essential gear is necessary in Arena Breakout Infinite. Avoid fancy items and focus on getting items that enhance survivability. Armor, helmet, rig, backpack, and headset are some essential items in the game. Pick a good ammo type over an expensive armory to help eliminate opponents with ease.

2) Ammo selection

Ammo selection in Arena Breakout Infinite (Image via Morefun Studios/YouTube/1ceStream)

As mentioned, prioritizing ammo tier over expensive guns is crucial in Arena Breakout Infinite. Bullets need to be the same tier or higher to penetrate armor and damage base HP enemies. It is advised to pick a cost-effective weapon build that you can control and then invest the remaining amount in ammo.

You can also equip grenades for an extra punch as they are highly effective in clearing areas due to their high damage.

3) Damage criteria

Damage criteria in Arena Breakout Infinite (Image via Morefun Studios/YouTube/1ceStream)

Understanding the damage system is key to survival in Arena Breakout Infinite. The player character has two vital parts and five secondary parts. The vital parts include the head and chest, while the secondary parts include the limbs and abdomen. Each part possesses an individual base HP.

Damage to vital parts results in elimination, while damage to secondary parts can spread to vitals. Promptly address and repair broken limbs to prevent elimination.

4) Map knowledge

Farm map in Arena Breakout Infinite (Image via Morefun Studios/YouTube/Arena Breakout Infinite)

Understanding map locations will not only help with survivability but also increase your chances of success in Arena Breakout Infinite. Farm and Valley are the two maps that were initially released in the closed beta test. Remember important loot locations in the game to get important items such as meds and heal themselves when injured.

Knowing loot locations will help you identify supply locations, thereby saving time to complete objectives.

5) Quests completion

Quest missions in Arena Breakout Infinite (Image via Morefun Studios/YouTube/jackfrags)

It is advised to complete quest missions and objectives in Arena Breakout Infinite. Quest missions serve as an important medium to unlock gear and earn some cash in the game, especially when starting as a new player. Completing missions will also help you level up Merchants, providing you with essential gear to dominate the arena.

6) AI enemies

AI enemies in Arena Breakout Infinite (Image via Morefun Studios/YouTube/Arena Breakout Infinite)

Arena Breakout Infinite features a PvPvE environment, which means the integration of bots in the game. Do not underestimate AI enemies or bots, as they can prove to be fatal opponents in the game. They are scattered across the map and can often be found guarding areas such as high-risk zones. Defeating them will grant you loot, helping you fight real in-game enemies.

7) Map bosses

Map Bosses in Arena Breakout Infinite (Image via Morefun Studios/YouTube/1ceStream)

Map bosses are the most dangerous AI enemies in Arena Breakout Infinite. They are exceptionally skilled and are equipped with high-tier equipment. Each map has a specific boss that spawns in specific locations. Bosses that emerge are accompanied by hordes of formidable elite minions, necessitating tactical strategies and team coordination to successfully eliminate them.

8) Form squads

Squads in Arena Breakout Infinite (Image via Morefun Studios/YouTube/1ceStream)

New players are advised to form alliances and play as a squad against enemies in Arena Breakout Infinite. Squads have an edge over solo play as the game requires teamwork to succeed in raids. The point of military extraction is to promote team play.

Also, it is easier to allocate sources, as companions will be there to assist you whenever a teammate is out of support items. They will assist you during counters.

9) Dying in Arena Breakout Infinite

Eliminations in Arena Breakout Infinite (Image via Morefun Studios/YouTube/jackfrags)

Do not get discouraged if you are eliminated from the game. Arena Breakout Infinite is a tactical shooter that has a steep learning curve. Mechanics are difficult to adjust to but can be learned efficiently with practice. Learn from previous matches and try to find areas of improvement.

This is strongly suggested particularly for beginners, as it will help them improve their skills and grasp the game fundamentals more efficiently.

10) Understanding zones

Zones in Arena Breakout Infinite (Image via Morefun Studios/YouTube/fairTX)

There are three distinct zones in Arena Breakout Infinite. The first is the Normal zone, which has a low entry cost and is a standard mode for earning gear and cash. You don't lose loot when you are eliminated in this zone. It is a mix of Scan and PvP with moderate loot and budget-friendly loadouts.

The Lockdown zone is a level above the Normal zone and has a medium entry cost and a value requirement of around 30,000 points. AI enemies are more challenging and there is a higher chance of encountering skilled players. This zone offers better loot quality with valuable items. Also, bosses are more likely to spawn in these zones.

Meanwhile, the Forbidden zone has an entry fee of 80,000 points, which is the highest of the three zones in the game. This zone has the toughest enemies. They are equipped to take down players more efficiently. This area offers the best top-tier loot in the game and is recommended for experienced players.

