10 biggest announcements from Tokyo Game Show 2022

The Tokyo Game Show went live today, and several activities are scheduled for the four-day festival. Microsoft, the Japan Game Awards, Bandai Namco, and Capcom made presentations on the first day. Players also got to see gameplay previews for titles such as Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Deathloop, Persona 5 Royal, and Naraka: Bladepoint.

While there were no major surprises during the presentations, there were some worthwhile insights. This article will list the biggest announcements from the first day of the Tokyo Game Show.

Honkai News Network @marisahonkai

#HonkaiStarRail Honkai Star Rail new character teased from Tokyo Game Show. Pink hair, sailormoon-like~ Honkai Star Rail new character teased from Tokyo Game Show. Pink hair, sailormoon-like~#HonkaiStarRail https://t.co/o5Q6MPV9yW

10 notable announcements made during the first day of this year's Tokyo Game Show

1) Resident Evil 4 Remake

Play as Leon Kennedy once again (Image via Capcom)

Capcom made a number of interesting announcements during the first day of the Tokyo Game Show, but the Resident Evil 4 Remake took the spotlight.

During their presentation, Capcom revealed that the RE4 Remake would be released for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

GameSpot @GameSpot Capcom has revealed the latest update on Resident Evil 4 Remake! #TGS2022 Capcom has revealed the latest update on Resident Evil 4 Remake! #TGS2022 https://t.co/DvCOnBpaJB

2) Overwatch 2 – New Hero Kiriko

Players can assume the role of a new character (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

We're just a jump, run, and leap away from Overwatch 2's October 4 release, which was announced at the Tokyo Game Show. There are high hopes for the new free-to-play title, but there hasn't been much information available apart from news regarding the game's switch from a 6v6 to 5v5 format.

Blizzard revealed a gameplay trailer for Overwatch 2's newest hero, Kiriko, on the first day of the Tokyo Game Show. As a supporting character, Kirko and her courageous fox companion will be able to teleport to comrades in need, cure them, and temporarily halt impending punishment for players nearby.

Kirko attacks with Kunai Daggers. Her ultimate, Kitsune Rush, summons her vivacious fox companion, who grants nearby allies mobility, attack speed, and ability cooldowns.

IGN @IGN Overwatch 2 has revealed its new Support hero, Kiriko, a ninja with ties to Genji and Hanzo. Overwatch 2 has revealed its new Support hero, Kiriko, a ninja with ties to Genji and Hanzo. https://t.co/gQxkzaVyU9

3) Deathloop

Players can manipulate time in Deathloop (Image via Arkane Studious)

Xbox revealed the release date for Deathloop, which will be available on the Game Pass on September 20. The game was initially a Sony PlayStation exclusive, however, the one-year contract will expire in September.

Despite the fact that this wasn't surprising news, Xbox fans will be glad to have an official release date now that ads for the game have begun to appear on the Xbox dashboard.

Bethesda @bethesda



You can pre-install with "DEATHLOOP" is coming to @Xbox on September 20!You can pre-install with @Xbox GamePass or pre-order the game right now! "DEATHLOOP" is coming to @Xbox on September 20! You can pre-install with @XboxGamePass or pre-order the game right now! https://t.co/Sz7RMowRJl

4) Elden Ring wins Japan's Game of the Year

Dodge foes, find treasure, and become the Elden Lord (Image via FromSoftware)

The Japan Game Awards 2022 is an event that was held as part of the Tokyo Game Show. Nine games received Awards of Excellence, including Resident Evil Village and Pokemon Legends: Arceus. FromSoftware's Elden Ring won the Game of the Year award.

Elden Ring will probably be up for more awards at other events in the coming months.

YouWont @YouWont__ I got the Elden ring itch back after this I got the Elden ring itch back after this https://t.co/Pg0e4hV5Yv

5) One Piece Odyssey

Players can embark on a journey with unlockable characters (Image via ILCA)

At the Tokyo Game Show, Bandai Namco revealed One Piece Odyssey, their most recent JRPG, which is scheduled to be made available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on January 13, 2023.

The game's original story was written by Eiichiro Oda, the creator of the manga. The action, locations, characters, combat, and missions were all covered during the 45-minute presentation. Some previously planned DLC for the game was also revealed at the Tokyo Game Show.

Bandai Namco US @BandaiNamcoUS Join Luffy and the Straw Hat Crew on a journey through the depths of their memories in an odyssey beyond imagination!



Uncover the mysteries of the island of Waford when ONE PIECE ODYSSEY launches on January 13th, 2023. Join Luffy and the Straw Hat Crew on a journey through the depths of their memories in an odyssey beyond imagination!Uncover the mysteries of the island of Waford when ONE PIECE ODYSSEY launches on January 13th, 2023. https://t.co/QL8fZmxT5V

6) Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Hundred Heroes offers a beautiful journey filled with laughter and mystery (Image via Rabbit and Bear Studios)

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, an epic JRPG, will also be available on Xbox Game Pass in 2023. A brand-new gameplay clip for the game debuted today at the Tokyo Game Show.

More than 100 different characters will be available in the game, which claims to be a love letter to JRPGs from the 1990s. If players need something to keep them occupied until Hundred Heroes gets released, Eiyuden Chronicles: Rising is already free on the Game Pass.

Players will control the character Squash in Hundred Heroes. He is a member of the Ornitha race of humanoid bird folk and enjoys hawking shiny trinkets to passersby.

It remains to be seen if Squash is able to take on the role of a skilled fighter. The update also revealed Nikkari, a creature the player will encounter. Nikkari is a terrifying ghost with the soul and abilities of a fallen warrior.

7) Forza Horizon: 10 year anniversary

New content to be introduced during Forza Horizon's 10th anniversary (Image via Playground Games)

A new clip that showcases a variety of destinations (including Britain, Italy, France, Australia, Colorado, and Mexico) was unveiled at the exhibition today in honor of Forza Horizon's impending 10th anniversary. On October 11, Forza Horizon 5's anniversary upgrade will launch with a new story, beloved songs, as well as a Midnight Battles mode.

The announcement at the Tokyo Game Show stated that the open-world racing franchise would allow players to race around Mexico for the very first time. Forza Horizon 5 boasts massive graphical improvements, a more accommodating campaign with branching pathways, a compelling narrative, and countless quality-of-life enhancements.

8) Exoprimal

Fighting dino monsters has never felt this good (Image via Capcom)

Exoprimal, a multiplayer action game from Capcom with 5v5 PvP and PvE levels where players must fend against hordes of ancient monsters, is also coming to Xbox consoles in 2023. As revealed during the Tokyo Game Show, the gameplay appears to focus on improving the exosuit armor and accomplishing tasks set by Leviathan, a nasty artificial intelligence.

Exoprimal is set during the year 2040, when inexplicable temporal vortexes develop across the planet, releasing tens of thousands of dinosaurs. As a result of the dinosaurs' continuous onslaught, the planet has been plunged into disarray. Exosuits are robust suits of armor that have been created by the mega-corporation Aibius to counter this menace and offer people the strength and weaponry they need to defend themselves against hazardous dinosaurs.

9) Guilty Gear -Strive-

Players are looking forward to the new Guilty Gear game (Image via Arc System Works)

Guilty Gear -Strive-, another Arc System Works 2D anime fighting game, will be available on Game Pass in the spring of 2023.

Arc System Works appears committed to making this game stick in the minds of fans, casuals, and observers alike. Guilty Gear -Strive- has a more approachable fighting engine, revamped training options, and improved skill-based matchmaking, and Xbox players will be looking forward to trying out the game.

Although Guilty Gear -Strive- has the same graphic flare and amazing soundtrack the franchise is known for, it is a boxer for fighting enthusiasts, so players shouldn't walk in expecting to find engaging single-player content.

10) Naraka: Bladepoint Yushan Ruins and Chapter 2 campaign mode

Hack and slash your way through foes (Image via 24 Entertainment)

The Showdown campaign mode for Naraka: Bladepoint was made available in August 2022. The game debuted exclusively on Xbox in June 2022 as a console release exclusive.

Gamecreeper 🎮💙🤖 @realgamecreeper The new Naraka: Bladepoint trailer teases a new area that will be coming soon - a major city buried inside a giant iceberg called the Yushan Ruins. The new Naraka: Bladepoint trailer teases a new area that will be coming soon - a major city buried inside a giant iceberg called the Yushan Ruins. https://t.co/fVIfa37myF

Today at the Tokyo Game Show, players got a preview for Chapter 2 of Showdown (which will be out in October), as well as a whole new area called Yushan Ruins (which will be available on Xbox in December). The upcoming version of the game's campaign mode will have new heroes, game types, and locales.

