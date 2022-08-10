5 most anticipated video games of 2022 (& 5 you didn’t know were coming this year)

The lineup of upcoming video games, particularly for next-generation consoles, is nothing to be scoffed at in 2022.

There are plenty of new video games for 2022 and beyond that should be added to your wish list, regardless of the platform. With E3 2022 bringing a multitude of surprises and updates on upcoming releases, we have many titles to look forward to across all platforms in the coming months as well.

But that doesn't mean there haven't been any video games that have been on the receiving end of delays, with Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora becoming the latest casualty. Whether you play on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch, or previous-generation consoles, a bunch of exciting titles are on the horizon to help build your wishlist.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

2022's five most awaited video games for the rest of the year

1) God of War Ragnarök

The Ghost of Sparta is back (Images via Santa Monica Studio)

Platform(s): PS4, PS5

PS4, PS5 Release date: November 9, 2022

The God of War series is still as popular as it was 15 years ago. Although it seems like it's taken forever, users won't have to wait much longer for the sequel of the 2018 title to be released.

God of War was published four years ago and was a tremendous hit with not only PlayStation gamers but also PC users as it received a PC port earlier this year. The video game's plot, loosely based on Norse mythology, is set in ancient Scandinavia and will star series mainstays Kratos and his teenage son Atreus.

The title's entire story will cover Ragnarok, a chain of events that brings about the end of the world and depicts the deaths of several Norse gods.

With a release date of November 2022, God of War Ragnarok is already one of the most anticipated video games of the year, and players can't wait to get their hands on it.

2) Hogwarts Legacy

After multiple delays, Hogwarts Legacy is all set for release (Image via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Platform(s): PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Release date: December 2022

Avalanche Software will reportedly release Hogwarts Legacy in December 2022, after a couple of delays. Gamers and Harry Potter fans have been anticipating this video game for quite some time.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Next on our tour of the Hogwarts North Tower is a location that keen students may recognize. #HogwartsLegacy Next on our tour of the Hogwarts North Tower is a location that keen students may recognize. #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/TKUVKFesdF

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world RPG set in the 1800s. Your character is a student who bears the key to an ancient secret that threatens to rip the wizarding world apart.

Not much else is known about the game, but the fact that it's an enigma of sorts adds to the hype. Hopefully, additional details and a solid look at the video game mechanics will take place at Gamescom this year.

3) Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

With great power comes great responsibility (Images via Insomniac Games)

Platform(s): PC

PC Release Date: August 12, 2022

Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood superhero, is the star of one of the biggest PC video game releases of 2022.

Insomniac Games collaborated with Marvel to create Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, and Nixxes Software has now optimized it for the PC.

The game boasts 4k visuals and ray-traced reflections, which provide the clearest details of Spider-Man's New York City. This is also why only the most modern hardware will be able to run the game at 4k, 60 FPS, with ray-tracing enabled.

Unlockables include three Spider-Man suits: the tech-heavy Iron Spider Suit, the Spider-Punk Suit, and the classic Velocity Suit.

The plot centers around Peter Parker saving his city as Spider-Man from a gang of renowned supervillains. In doing so, he is forced to make difficult decisions that will affect his life forever.

4) Saints Row

Saints Row is getting a reboot this year (Images via Deep Silver Volition)

Platform(s): PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Release date: August 23, 2022

Many gamers initially considered the original Saints Row as a rip-off of Grand Theft Auto. It eventually found its own identity and became a genre of its own. The video game is being relaunched, and the stakes are high. While the new Saints Row was delayed by six months, it is still scheduled for release in 2022.

Saints Row @SaintsRow #BossFactory



Find out more and download for FREE on Epic Games, PlayStation and Xbox now: The time has come, for you to #BeYourOwnBoss - start creating YOUR Boss now with #SaintsRow Find out more and download for FREE on Epic Games, PlayStation and Xbox now: bit.ly/BossFactoryDow… The time has come, for you to #BeYourOwnBoss - start creating YOUR Boss now with #SaintsRow #BossFactory Find out more and download for FREE on Epic Games, PlayStation and Xbox now: bit.ly/BossFactoryDow… https://t.co/QTLb4AzboX

As the franchise gets a new start, it has a completely new cast of characters and a novel way of constructing a criminal empire from the ground up. Take on the role of "The Boss," a fully configurable character that allows for a more personalized experience.

This video game is set to take place in the fictional city of Santo Ileso, which seems to be ruled by three separate gangs.

5) Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights is WB Games Montréal's attempt at a team-based fighter (Image via WB Games Montreal)

Platform(s): Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Release date: October 25, 2022

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will not be the only Batman video game out in 2022. Although WB Games Montreal is developing this video game, the new Gotham Knights does not take place in the Arkhamverse.

In this video game universe, Bruce Wayne is no longer alive, and it is up to his former protégés to save Gotham City. Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood are in charge of carrying forward Batman’s legacy from their Belfry base. You can switch between characters and take on new missions in this title.

The game is available in both single-player and co-operative modes. The latter allows the second player to enter and exit the game without impacting the first.

5 games you didn’t know were coming in 2022

1) Company of Heroes 3

Company of Heroes 3 will see a release this year (Image via Company of Heroes 3)

Platform(s): PC

PC Release date: November 17, 2022

Age of Empires IV was a huge success, and Relic Entertainment has followed the same strategy with their World War II title, Company of Heroes 3. The latest edition of the popular series follows the Allied Forces as they invade North Africa and Italy.

The tale is dynamic, and your choices throughout the campaign have an impact on how the story ends. Another new addition is the Tactical Pause button, which allows you to pause the fight, queue up your commands, and resume when you're done.

Company Of Heroes @CompanyOfHeroes The Afrikakorps is a faction built around mobility as their key strength! What unit did you enjoy playing the most during the last Mission Alpha? The Afrikakorps is a faction built around mobility as their key strength! What unit did you enjoy playing the most during the last Mission Alpha? https://t.co/68DpHEC7Vm

While the entire Company of Heroes campaign was fantastic, many strategy aficionados adored the series for its multiplayer component. Relic Entertainment has included co-op skirmishes, competitive multiplayer, and custom game types in their latest video game.

2) A Plague Tale: Requiem

A Plague Tale's highly anticipated sequel is almost here (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, Nintendo Switch

PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, Nintendo Switch Release date: October 18, 2022

A Plague Tale: Requiem is a sequel to the unexpected mega sensation, A Plague Tale, which was published in 2019. Developed by Asobo Studios and published by Focus Entertainment, A Plague Tale took the gaming world by storm.

A true work of art in terms of plot, gameplay, and esthetics, the video game was a big hit, earning numerous accolades. Hence, a sequel only seemed natural.

The brother-sister duo is back, attempting to live in a harsh and heartless environment. Rats will continue to be a significant issue, but there is more to be concerned about here than a sea of rodents.

3) High on Life

Justin Roiland's studio Squanch Games is helming development on this title (Image via Squanch Games)

Platform(s): PC, Xbox Series X/S

PC, Xbox Series X/S Release date: October 25, 2022

From one of the creators of Rick and Morty comes the new comedy adventure High on Life. This video game lets you take on the role of a high school graduate who finds themselves becoming an intergalactic bounty hunter, taking on an extraterrestrial cartel that invades Earth to use humanity as a new narcotic. You'll also be collaborating with colorful, talking firearms during your journey.

4) Pac-Man: World Re-PAC

Gaming's most iconic sphere returns (Image via Namco)

Platform(s): PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Release date: August 26, 2022

Pac-Man is, without a doubt, one of the most iconic gaming characters in history. Pac-Man World debuted on the original PlayStation in 1999, marking the character's first appearance in 3D.

Bandai Namco designed the video games in which players must assist Pac-Man in rescuing his family, who have been kidnapped by spirits from Ghost Island on his birthday.

PAC-MAN Official @officialpacman Ahoy there! Try not to get the wind knocked out of your sails with this sneak peek at how the first two worlds in PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC compare to their originals. Ahoy there! Try not to get the wind knocked out of your sails with this sneak peek at how the first two worlds in PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC compare to their originals. https://t.co/tugsCu6h3X

This rebooted video game has improved visuals and new features, including butt-bounce, rev-roll, and hover-jump. Pac-Man may also morph into Mega Pac-Man to fight the ghosts.

5) Homeworld 3

Homeworld 3's scale is looking to be massive (Image via Gearbox Software)

Platform(s): PC

PC Release date: December 2022

Homeworld 3's nearly 20-year wait will soon be over in late 2022 when Gearbox releases the long-awaited space RTS sequel. Set years after the events of Homeworld 2, the stakes are a lot higher with full-blown wars, greater unit caps, and huge constructions.

According to the developer, Blackbird, this video game, which includes a multiplayer and co-op option, will have a "roguelike twist."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi