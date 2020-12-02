5 best action-adventure Android games like Bully

Bully is a famous action-adventure game published by Rockstar Games. The story revolves around a boy who stands up against bullying, prevalent in the school he is studying.

Bully is available on mobile gaming platforms as well but takes up a lot of storage space. So if players want to travel back to their school days, they can play the following similar games.

Top action-adventure Android alternatives to Bully

These are five of the best such titles that players can enjoy:

1. Life is Strange

Like Bully, this game revolves around the lives of adolescents. The plot twists and the intriguing storyline make it a popular choice among mobile gamers.

Life is Strange gives its players the liberty to turn back time so that they can make the best decisions as they advance. This title also has an excellent rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

2. High School Academy: Gangster Games

This game also deals with the theme of bullying in high schools, like Bully. Instead of standing up to the bully, players will step into the shoes of one, wreaking havoc around the school.

There are many exciting and adventurous missions that players can be a part of in High School Academy. They can cause trouble in the classrooms and cafeteria and pick fights with students and security guards.

Download it from here.

3. High School Gang

This game promotes standing up to bullies, much like what Bully does. Players can go on various quests where they can help fellow students stand up to oppression.

Players will have to restore peace to the chaos raging around the school in High School Gang. In the process, they need to beat up evil gangs in this 3D open-world adventure game.

Download it from here.

4. High School Bully Gangster: Karate Fighting Games

Players who love martial arts will enjoy this game as they can learn karate moves to defeat enemies. Like Bully, it also revolves around bullying, which plagues the life of high-school students.

There are various girl and boy challenges that players can take part in. High School Bully Gangster also has easy and intuitive controls and is compatible with low-end Android devices.

Download it from here.

5. High School Boy Simulator: School Games 2020

Players can enjoy their high school life in this title, just like they did while playing Bully. Even if it does not explicitly deal with bullying, there are various quizzes to excite players’ brain cells.

Gamers can also climb up the levels and earn coins, which they can use to purchase stationery items. High School Boy Simulator is one of the best games that can be opted for by gamers if they miss the good old school days.

Download it from here.

