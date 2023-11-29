5 best Dark-type attackers in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO offers a lot of powerful Dark-type Pocket Monsters to use in Raids, Battle League, and Trainer Battle. With their debut through Pokemon Gold and Silver in 1997, players worldwide found a new way to deal with the troubling monsters. These creatures became popular among trainers as time passed due to their design, abilities, and battle capabilities.

While some Dark types are extremely good at defending, others are superb at attacking. While defenders are known for taking significant hits, the best attackers are those who dish out damage to the opponent using the optimal Fast and Charged Move. This article reviews the five best Dark-type attackers, excluding Shadow and Mega forms.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Listing the best Dark-type attackers currently available in Pokemon GO

1) Tyranitar

Tyranitar (Image via TPC)

Tyranitar is the best attacker because of its influential DPS, TDO, and score in Pokemon GO. These determinants play a crucial role in measuring the power of a creature. For example, if we go with the best Dark-type DPS fighter, Deoxys (Attack) forme would rank at the top with 22.01 DPS. However, a monster becomes a good attacker with a well-balanced TDO and score, and Deoxys fails here.

Nonetheless, the case is different for Tyranitar. Its best movesets, Bite and Brutal Swing, dish out significant damage. With an attack-centric stats spread, this Dark-type attacker overwhelms Psychic and Ghost-types.

Although it is a great attacker, trainers must also look for its weaknesses. Because it is weak to Fighting-, Bug-, Fairy-, Grass-, Ground-, Steel-, and Water-type moves, they must build a suitable unit to maximize its strength.

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Tyranitar Bite Brutal Swing

2) Hydreigon

Hydreigon (Image via TPC)

The three-headed Dark-type attacker, Hydregion, originates from the Unova region in Pokemon GO. The design is unique, and its battle capability is robust. It is a dual Dark- and Dragon-type Pocket Monster with access to both type moves, including one Steel-type attack as the Charged Move.

Unlike Tyranitar, players need to unlock the Charged Move Brutal Swing* for their Hydreigon to make it a good attacker. Without it, the monster has to use Dark Pulse as the Charged Move. Although it deals more damage than the attack mentioned above, it takes more energy.

Additionally, by the time trainers use that move twice in a row, Brutal Swing dishes out almost double the damage than the Dark Pulse. This moveset makes Hydreigon a fast-attacking Dark-type Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Hydreigon Bite Brutal Swing*

3) Hoopa (Unbound)

Hydreigon (Image via TPC)

The Mythical monster Hoopa (Unbound) is known for challenging the Legendaries all at once in the anime. It wreaked havoc in the universe, and Pokemon GO trainers can only imagine what it can do with its offensive power. If players teach this creature the best moves, it can help them emerge victorious multiple times in the battle.

Hoppa (Unbound) has fewer weaknesses than the two entries above. Because the critter is dual typing, it only needs to worry about Bug-and Fairy-type attacks. Although the article focuses more on Dark-type monsters using the same type move, Unbound (Hoppa) doesn’t have a Dark-type Fast Move. It has to rely on the Psychic-type move, i.e., Confusion.

Moreover, its stats are attack-focused, and it can also access Ghost-type moves, making it a versatile, brutal attacker.

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Hoppa (Unbound) Confusion Dark Pulse

4) Darkrai

Darkrai (Image via TPC/Serebii)

Monsters like Yveltal, Guzzlord, Zoroark, and many more can’t keep up with the battle power of Darkrai when it comes to using only Dark-type moves. It is a master at using Snarl and Dark Pulse, as it deals 16.81 DPS. While the compared ones are strong in different situations, it is robust at using its type move.

Nonetheless, the creature’s potential can be maximized by creating an ideal roster. Since Darkrai is single-typing, Bug-, Fairy-, and Fighting-type counters can deal massive damage.

To tackle it, Pokemon GO players have the option to check out other attacks from Darkrai's move disposal. It can access Fighting-, Poison-, and Shadow-type attacks, which they can use depending on the battle situation. For the PvP scenario, the best attacks would be Snarl, Dark Pulse, and Focus Blast.

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Darkrai Snarl Dark Pulse

5) Conkeldurr

Conkeldurr (Image via TPC)

Since the article is about the Dark-type attackers in Pokemon GO, Conkeldurr deserves to be on the list. It doesn’t change the subject matter, even when it is a Fighting-type Pocket Monster, since the fighter accesses Dark-type moves. As we know, Dark-type is weak to Fighting-type, Conkeldurr with a Dark-type attack is already a plus point.

Not only does it resist Dark-type’s one primary weakness, but it can also learn Poison and Dark-type moves, making it one of the versatile picks. Strong Pokemon GO monsters like Reshiram, Haxorus, and Zekrom all fall behind on the list of the best Dark-type attackers. Similar to Hydreigon, players have to get themselves an Elite Charged TM to teach Conkeldurr Brutal Swing*.

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Conkeldurr Counter Brutal Swing*

Although these are the five best attackers you can catch in the game, there are a lot more that can do the job. Not every player has access to these additions, so those who want a fast Dark-type monster can use the best optimal movesets.