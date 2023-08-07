Trainer anticipation and expectations are high for the introduction of the Legendary Yveltal from the Kalos region in Pokemon GO. The only way to catch Yveltal in Pokemon GO is through raid battles, as it cannot be found in the wild or through Special Research tasks. Once you get a Yveltal, you'll probably be interested to know the uses of this Pocket Monster in combat. The good news is that Yveltal is an adequate fighter that does a good job in most scenarios, especially in PvP settings.

A strategic approach also includes picking the best moveset for it since Yveltal will perform considerably better if you pick the optimal moves. This article will guide you through the best moveset for Yveltal and its viability in PVE and PvP settings in Pokemon GO.

What is the best moveset for Yveltal in Pokemon GO?

Yveltal, the Destruction Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Yveltal is a Dark and Flying type legendary creature. Its Max CP can go up to 4275 with an Attack stat of 250, Defense of 185, and Stamina of 246. Yveltal will take double the damage from incoming Electric, Fairy, Ice, and Rock-type moves, so be aware of when and how you use this legendary creature. It is stronger when boosted by Fog and Windy weather in Pokemon GO, so make sure to take advantage of that as well.

What is Yveltal's best moveset in Pokemon GO PvE?

Yveltal, the Destruction Pokemon, may not be the best Pokemon of either of its typings, but because of its versatility and ability to function effectively on either end of the spectrum, it has a decent amount of utility. However, it's also not nearly as balanced as it would seem. Its unfortunate drawback as a Dark-type is that it must directly compete with powerful Ghost attacks.

On the Flying side of things, it has more DPS because of its signature move, Oblivion Wing. The Flying-type is frequently less useful in raids. Being mostly of the Dark type eliminates Yveltal's resistance to Bug and Fighting, the two types that Flying attackers thrive on, which is another sad aspect of its prowess as a Flying attacker. It's not a bad Pokemon, but other Pokemon tend to do the job a bit better.

Recommended PvE moveset

Gust and Oblivion Wing

Snarl and Dark Pulse

What are Yveltal's best movesets in Pokemon GO PvP?

Snarl is the preferred pick for Yveltal due to its exceptional energy generation, making it efficient at utilizing expensive Charged Moves. While Gust can be an alternative for higher Flying-type damage, it lacks the same overall value.

Dark Pulse is a must-have move as it provides strong STAB damage, while Focus Blast is often the secondary choice to counter Ice and Rock-types. Alternatively, Hurricane can be chosen to deal with Fighting and Bug-types if you don't have access to Oblivion Wing.

Yveltal's high CP disqualifies it from the Great League. Its sluggish moveset and average bulk hinder its performance in battles, resulting in it struggling against various opponents depending on the moveset.

On the other hand, Yveltal's strength lies in its fast energy generation and potent Charged Moves, which help greatly in other leagues. Its versatility allows it to hold its own against many common Pokemon, but it may require strategic support from teammates to reach its full destructive potential.

Recommended PvP movesets for Yveltal

Snarl and Dark Pulse+ Focus Blast

Snarl and Oblivion Wing + Focus Blast

Although the moves listed above are recommended for Yveltal, you shouldn't be afraid to experiment. If the optimal picks aren't getting the job done, you should remain flexible to produce the best results possible.