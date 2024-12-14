Marvel Rivals: best heroes to team-up with Magik

It's quite essential to know the best heroes to team-up with Magik in Marvel Rivals. Magik excels in close-quarter combat, and she can definitely dominate over most heroes when they're in her effective range. She possesses fantastic mobility and can be a literal living hell for the strategists and other low HP heroes on the enemy team.

However, lacking any long-range attacks, she can often be countered by heroes who are either airborne or have long-range projectiles as part of their kit. Naturally, to be more productive, we urge players to pair her with other capable heroes in the game.

This article will explore the best heroes to team-up with Magik in Marvel Rivals. To know more, read below.

Editor's Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 5, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

Best heroes to team-up with Magik in Marvel Rivals

As stated above, Magik excels in close-quarter combat, and that makes her the prime target of most ranged heroes in the game. To bridge that gap, we've curated a list of heroes who will be able to cover Magik while she positions and pushes deep into enemy territory.

Our list of preferred heroes complement her kit perfectly, and with right communication and adept strategies, you can easily dominate over your opposition using the following team-up with Magik in Marvel Rivals:

1) Psylocke

Psylocke in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

While choosing a medium-range hero to duo with Magik might feel like an unbalanced choice at first glance, Psylocke’s move kit jives well with Magik’s. Whereas the latter focuses on damaging to the enemies, the former's kit relies more on confusing them. The resulting chaos lets Magik deal damage from unassuming positions.

Psylocke is a medium-range Duelist-class hero with some melee-focused abilities. She can use her Wing Shurikens to deal massive damage while regenerating her health. When in a team with Magik, she can use her Psionic Disk team-up ability to rewind time for a short period and escape from a sticky situation with some bonus health, making the two an excellent pair.

2) Black Panther

Black Panther in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

When it comes to melee abilities, Magik and Black Panther are both incredible for different reasons. While the former has great base damage and a variety of melee-based attacks, the latter is more agile and has a varied movekit.

Playing Black Panther and Magik together is especially effective thanks to their team-up abilities. When on the same team, Black Panther can activate the team-up ability Wakandan Master. When this skill is active, he can tap into Limbo to reverse time for a few seconds. Players can use this ability to undo a mistake or escape from a sticky situation. This ability is essentially a get-out-of-jail-free card.

3) Iron Fist

Iron Fist in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

While Magik's melee abilities are great at close range, her attacks can be relatively slow, and while her damage output is no doubt huge, she doesn't have any movement abilities that can help give chase if a target escapes her grasp. You need a close-range specialist with an agile build to help complete the work.

Iron Fist is one of the best close-range high-speed Duelists you can choose to duo with Magik. While this team-up isn't necessarily the most balanced, both characters have different abilities that cover for each other, making for a fun team build to try out on the battlefield. Two DPS heroes going after a single enemy will likely demolish any hero in seconds.

4) Hawkeye

Hawkeye in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

While Black Widow can be a great tag for Magik, you might want a character that sticks closer to the action, letting you cover each other's vulnerabilities. Thankfully, there is another long-range specialist to duo with Magik in the game who can fill this playstyle.

Hawkeye can be a great option for long-range players. While not a sniper, this bow-wielding Duelist can be incredible at long and medium ranges. His mobile nature and larger field of view can be helpful if you like the boots-on-the-ground approach while fighting alongside Magik.

5) Moon Knight

Moon Knight in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Magik's Soulblade is a long broadsword that has a wide impact area, especially when using her Eloritch Whirl ability to swing the weapon in a circle. As such, having a character that can forcefully group enemies together — leaving them at the mercy of her rampage — can work well as a duo with Magik.

Moon Knight is one such character you can use in the game. His Crescent Darts and Moon Blades bounce between enemies to provide area-of-effect damage. However, the ability that makes these attacks even more lethal is his Ancient Ankh, which pulls enemies that are in its range toward him, causing them to group together. This sets up Magik to come in and finish them off.

That's everything that you need to know about the five best heroes to team-up with Magik in Marvel Rivals.

