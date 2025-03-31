REPO has you become part of a crew that is thrown into haunted locations to steal whatever they can on behalf of a greedy employer. While wandering in the dark is scary enough, you will face a handful of monsters and must fend for yourself with whatever you can. Fortunately, the in-game shop has a variety of melee weapons, and each item has a few perks worth considering.

Ad

This article will cover every melee weapon available for purchase, how much they cost, how much damage they can inflict, and whether they are worth grabbing.

The 5 best melee weapons in REPO

1) Sledgehammer

The sledgehammer is a force to be reckoned with (Image via semiwork || YouTube @Wurps)

Designed for destruction, the sledgehammer can destroy any monster on the receiving end. The monsters in REPO can be cunning and aggressive, but the sledgehammer can send them flying across any room. Despite its destructive capabilities, the sledgehammer is one of the heaviest melee weapons in the game, and requires timing and precision with each swing.

Ad

Trending

Also read: How to use the sledgehammer in REPO

The sledgehammer can do 40 damage per swing and is priced between $44000 and $48000 at the Service Station. This weapon is perfect for large monsters and can also be used to take out smaller monsters easily. It is heavy on the wallet and arms, but it is a worthy investment, especially in harder missions.

2) Baseball bat

The baseball bat is light but is one of the best weapons in the game (Image via semiwork || YouTube @Wurps)

The baseball bat is an excellent melee weapon for medium-sized enemies. Each swing can send monsters flying. This will make them bounce around the room, inflicting additional damage. The weapon is lighter than the sledgehammer, and you can take advantage of the advanced physics system by swinging the baseball bat in any direction.

Ad

Also read: How to use the baseball bat in REPO

You can purchase this melee weapon from the Service Station for a price that falls between $24000 and $29000. It is much cheaper than the sledgehammer and has weaker base damage, with only 20 per swing. However, the best part about this weapon is the extra 25 bounce damage.

3) Sword

The sword is not as sharp as it looks (Image via semiwork || YouTube @Wurps)

The sword is a popular choice in any game or movie; however, this weapon is not as effective REPO as you might expect. It is comparable to a frying pan, and is quite dull, dealing moderate damage. It is no different from the baseball bat, but you can't swing it around and expect enemies to bounce around the area.

Ad

Also read: How to use the sword in REPO

You can use a handful of advanced techniques to maximize the sword since it can only do 50 damage. While it is powerful, it is harder to maneuver than the baseball bat. You will have much better luck with a sledgehammer in your inventory, especially in higher-difficulty missions.

The sword can be purchased from the Service Station, and it is priced between $25000 and $26000. This is an excellent option to have in your inventory if you are about to fight a handful of medium-sized enemies.

Ad

4) Frying pan

The frying pan is not very effective, but that doesn't mean it is useless (Image via semiwork || YouTube @Wurps)

With only 15 damage, the frying pan is a weak melee weapon, but it can work wonders against smaller enemies. It would be a bad idea to use this weapon against enemies with a large health bar. While it will take you a while to get work done with this weapon, it is worth noting that this item runs on batteries.

Ad

The frying pan can only be used for a few minutes before dropping it in the recharge station. Alternatively, you can throw this weapon at enemies to shed the extra weight.

Also read: How to use the frying pan in REPO

Despite the weaker base damage when compared with the baseball bat and sledgehammer, the frying pan is quite expensive at the Service Station. It is priced between $24000 and $27000, which is too much money for a weaker melee weapon. The upside to the frying pan is that the wider base will ensure that each swing will hit the target.

Ad

5) The inflatable hammer

This toy can annoy enemy monsters and surprise them with a random explosion (Image via semiwork || YouTube @Wurps)

As the name implies, the inflatable hammer is a balloon in the shape of a hammer. Despite its goofy and whimsical design, this melee weapon can inflict major damage. However, this rarely happens. The inflatable hammer can only do 3 damage per swing, which is not enough even for smaller enemy monsters. That said, this weapon can explode once, depending on your luck.

Ad

Also read: How to use the inflatable hammer in REPO

Once the inflatable hammer explodes, it can deal 250 damage to anything or anyone standing within the blast radius. This item can be purchased from the Service Station for just $9000. It is the cheapest melee weapon and does the least base damage, but it can do wonders once it goes off.

REPO is now available on PC via Steam. For more related articles, check these out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.