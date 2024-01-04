5 best open-world games to play while waiting for Grand Theft Auto VI (2024)

Grand Theft Auto VI is finally coming out in 2025. It has been more than a decade since GTA V was released. To put things in perspective, fans have seen two new generations of PlayStation and Xbox consoles — plus one generation of a Nintendo console — since September 2013. Needless to say, gamers are excited about Grand Theft Auto VI's release.

However, the title is still an entire year away. As such, here are the five best open-world games to play as you wait for Grand Theft Auto VI.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Five amazing open-world titles to check out while waiting for Grand Theft Auto VI

1) Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2. (Image via Rockstar Games)

Red Dead Redemption 2 is regarded by many as one of the best open-world titles of all time. Rockstar Games had a genius idea with the original title, and this studio only improved upon it with the sequel.

The stakes are higher than ever in RDR2, where you play as an outlaw of the Dutch Van Der Linde gang. This title's story takes you across the Wild West as you escape from the law with hopes of a better life.

Six years after its release, RDR2 is still one of the most beautiful games ever created. It is a must-play for fans of the open-world genre and can be a fantastic time killer for those waiting for Grand Theft Auto VI.

2) Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition

Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition. (Image via United Front Games)

Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition throws you into the underworld of Hong Kong. You play as an undercover cop who has infiltrated the Yakuza in what is an exciting story full of twists and turns. This title's combat is amazing. Hong Kong, as a setting for an open-world game, works phenomenally. Sleeping Dogs is one of those games that truly deserves a sequel.

Sadly, it is also one of the most underrated games of this generation, and a follow-up title might never arrive. That said, Sleeping Dogs will make for a solid adventure to dive into as you wait for Grand Theft Auto VI.

3) Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V. (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar has never missed the mark with its Grand Theft Auto series. The same holds true for GTA V. It is the second best-selling game of all time, only second to Minecraft. In it, you take control of three characters brought together by the story as you travel the city of Los Santos, which is largely inspired by Los Angeles. This title's cars are fluid and its world is full of life.

Things can get out of hand at times in the game, but that is a part of its charm. A decade after its release, GTA V is still regularly updated and is one of the best action-adventure open-world games in existence. It is definitely worth a visit before Grand Theft Auto VI arrives in 2025.

4) Watch Dogs 2

Watch Dogs 2. (Image via Ubisoft)

Watch Dogs 2 builds upon the hacking open-world adventure that Ubisoft brought forth with the original game. You take control of Marcus Holloway, hacking your way across the San Fransico Bay area. The city is a dreamland with massive skyscrapers and colorful horizons. However, dangerous gangs occupy the alleyways, which makes them dangerous to travel through.

This is an action-packed game, and funnily enough, you don't even have to kill anyone to finish it. Equipped with a taser and a melee weapon, Marcus Holloway has all the tools he needs to be a pacifist vigilante hacker. Watch Dogs 2 deserves more attention and is an excellent game to dabble with until Grand Theft Auto VI comes out.

5) Mafia II: Definitive Edition

Mafia II: Definitive Edition. (Image via 2K Games)

Mafia is a long-running series of gangster games. Mafia II: Definitive Edition puts you in the shoes of Vito Scalleta as you take on the graphically enhanced Empire Bay area. You live the life of a gangster, and the streets are often not safe.

This title's open world is full of dangers and fun stuff to do. You can rob stores, drive a collection of classic cars, collect wanted posters, or progress through the story.

Mafia II is one of the stronger entries in the series and is definitely worth a look in 2024. The game has a strong story to tell that provides solid entertainment.