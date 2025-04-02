The premise of REPO is simple. You and your crew are dispatched to haunted locations to loot every valuable item inside, in a bid to meet the quota set by your greedy employers. It is easier said than done, with things getting difficult due to the monsters lurking inside. While you will eventually run out of batteries and ammo, you can invest your money in player upgrades to make things easier in the game.

This article will cover the five best player upgrades you should acquire first to help increase your chances of survival.

5 best player upgrades in REPO

1) The tumble launch upgrade

The tumble launch upgrade can get you out of a sticky situation with extra finesse (Image via semiwork || YouTube @Wurps)

Every REPO player can tumble by pressing Q on their keyboard. However, the tumble launch upgrade can increase their jump distance and turn this into a dedicated dodge button. This player upgrade is perfect for players who prefer to leap over the area instead of using their feet to get around.

Once you get the timing right, you can launch yourself towards enemies as a distraction. This player upgrade can also help you reach higher ground where most of the valuable stuff is stashed away. The tumble launch upgrade is perfect for evasion and elevation. This affordable upgrade is priced between $4000 and $5000 at the Service Station.

2) Sprint speed upgrade

Running is a core gameplay mechanic (Image via semiwork || YouTube @Wurps)

You and your crew can't overpower or outnumber the monsters in their backyard, but you can outrun them with the sprint speed upgrade. This gives your character a boost in speed to zoom through areas without losing much stamina. If you feel heroic, you can combine the sprint speed upgrade with the tumble launch to gain momentum and bump enemies.

This player upgrade is slightly more expensive than the tumble launch. It is priced between $6000 and $8000, which is still a good option. You and your crew will likely be running away for the most part and you can beat the monsters to the extraction site with this upgrade equipped.

3) Health upgrade

Health is wealth (Image via semiwork || YouTube @Wurps)

You are not invincible nor immune to incoming monster attacks in REPO. Your entire crew will start with 100 health before stepping into the danger zone. This is simply not enough to fend off countless monsters. Fortunately, this player upgrade can increase your health by an extra 20, and give you enough time to rethink your plans.

This player upgrade shares the same price as the sprint speed upgrade and is a worthy investment. You can spend your money buying all the best weapons and gadgets, but you shouldn't neglect your overall health.

4) The extra jump upgrade

It is not a complete video game experience without the iconic double-jump feature (Image via semiwork)

While running can get the job done for the most part, you and your crew will be leaping more often than you think. Some monsters have impressive reach, and their attacks can hit you from the ground. However, you can jump away from danger twice with this upgrade. It is perfect for ensuring distance between you and whatever is pursuing you.

This player upgrade is quite expensive, with a $12000 premium price tag attached to it at the Service Station. While it costs a fortune, it can help you recover whatever you spend by reaching higher places with more valuable items. This is a win-win situation, since you can use the upgrade to evade monsters and distract them long enough for your crew to loot and escape.

5) The map player count upgrade

The game is already dark and scary, but this player upgrade can help with navigation (Image via semiwork)

This player upgrade can only be equipped by one player in each run and rarely spawns at the Service Station. This upgrade is here to help you navigate and coordinate with your crew once you step into the mission zone. While you look for items to loot, it will be pitch black, and you'll have trouble exploring the area and keeping tabs on your crew. This upgrade will help you here by telling you where they are.

The upgrade can be a massive game-changer and help your crew get into places with minimal risks. This is probably the reason behind the steep price tag of $11000. Other than tracking your allies running for their lives, you can also track those who did not survive the onslaught of the monsters.

REPO is now available on PC via Steam. For more related articles, check these out:

