The health upgrade in REPO, explained

In REPO, a group of players work together and enter uncharted territory full of valuable loot and deadly monsters. While your employer couldn't care less about your safety and well-being, it is up to you to invest in your health through upgrades. The enemy monsters are relentless, and you will need all the extra health to get through each round.

This article will cover the basics of the health upgrade, how much it costs, where you can purchase this upgrade, and if it is worth the investment. Increasing your total health is tantamount to giving your crew a chance to survive with their lives and everything you have collected in each round.

The health upgrade is a must-have in REPO

You shouldn't underestimate the health upgrade in this game (Image via semiwork)

Your characters in REPO are neither immortal nor immune to monster attacks. Death is always on the table, and while this upgrade won't save you from dying, it can buy you enough time to take what you can carry and escape the clutches of your enemies. The basic principle here is that the more health you have, the higher your chances of living another day.

You and your crew all have 100 total health at the start of each game, and you can spend your hard-earned money to buy healing items like health packs or increase your total health by 20 with the upgrade. While health packs are great options, starting a run with the additional 20 health is a compelling choice instead of spending money on health packs in between rounds.

Some monsters can deal impressive damage, and their attacks can instantly eliminate you from the game; having that extra health can keep that from happening.

Where can you acquire the health upgrade?

The health upgrade can save you from a terrible run (Image via semiwork)

The health upgrade can be availed from the Service Station in between rounds. It is the in-game shop that has your monster-killing and self-preservation needs. This upgrade is priced between $6000 and $8000, which is reasonable considering the benefits your character will receive.

It is worth noting that monsters aren't the only threat in this game. Some of your allies can take advantage of the friendly-fire system, which can ruin your run and everyone else's if a trigger-happy ally doesn't play nicely with others. Do spend the money on extra protection for yourself.

REPO is now available on PC via Steam. For more related articles, check these out:

