5 ways Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 outperforms Starfield (and 5 ways it falls short)

CDPR recently released a major update for its dystopian futuristic RPG, Cyberpunk 2077, set in Mike Pondsmith's fictional universe. The creators have almost entirely redesigned the game, adding new perk systems, more aggressive police, performance adjustments, and more. The latest 2.0 patch was published on all platforms on September 21, 2023, just a few days before the game's much-anticipated first DLC, Phantom Liberty.

This update has revived enthusiasm for the game, especially after being stalled by its original half-baked launch in 2020. Several complications arose during the game's initial release, ranging from poor performance on different platforms, particularly last-generation consoles, to many gameplay-breaking glitches. CDPR pledged to deliver on their promises eventually, and they did so with the most recent patch.

This year is jam-packed with good releases, especially in the RPG genre, with the much-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 making its comeback alongside other fantastic releases like Starfield. Since both are major games from well-known developers, fans have begun to draw comparisons to determine which title is superior. Let's review some of these aspects and evaluate which title accomplishes what and executes it better.

Note: This contains plot and quest spoilers for both games.

How CDPR made their dystopian RPG a completely new game that can compete with Bethesda's Space opera

1) Combat

One of the best weapons you can find in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CDPR)

Cyberpunk 2077's base game had a more intriguing combat loop than Starfield. With the release of patch 2.0, many areas of the combat saw further massive changes. From new vehicle combat to updated cyberwares, you can finally live out your power fantasies of becoming a violent gangster.

The upgraded vehicle combat finally brings the much-awaited feature of using weapons while driving vehicles. With the latest improvements, cybernetic modifications like Sandevistan and other arm upgrades like mono-wire or mantis blades seem more gratifying to wield.

Starfield, on the other hand, is your typical shooter experience. While it is an upgrade over Bethesda's prior Fallout shooting frameworks, it still falls short of what Cyberpunk delivers.

2) Main Plot

Cyberpunk 2077 offers a deep and action-filled story (Image via CDPR)

Both games feature unique main plotlines comprising unforeseen twists, action-packed sequences, and heartwarming moments. Each plot has been meticulously constructed to give players a completely immersive experience.

However, I have to concur that Cyberpunk 2077's plot is superior. The game begins with a prologue rife with intense action, betrayal, death, and grief, setting the tone for the rest of the adventure. The plot is gloomy and fits in wonderfully with the world's lore.

In sharp contrast to Cyberpunk's prologue, Starfield has a leisurely start. You begin as a miner who unearths an ancient extraterrestrial item, prompting a group of space explorers to approach you. The plot of pursuing extraterrestrial relics and finding the truth behind the cosmos takes a long time to develop, and one might quickly lose interest in it.

3) Improved AI

Bethesda is infamous in the gaming community for having some of the most inferior and out-of-date AI in their games. Their older titles, like Oblivion, featured footage of several humorous moments with in-game bots. From guards threatening to kill you and then jumping into the river to AI partners obstructing paths, it's easy to conclude that the studio's games lack polish in some areas.

Starfield shares the same fate as its predecessors in terms of dumb AI. The AI in the game's hostile factions, such as pirates and smugglers, is still lacking. Even the numerous city guards pose no actual danger to the player.

Although Cyberpunk 2077 launched with the same AI concerns, CDPR gradually patched things up as time progressed. The Night City Police especially saw a massive overhaul. As the players violate more laws, the police force gradually becomes more dangerous, employing greater force and dispatching a dedicated SWAT Division. This feature, included in the 2.0 Patch, made engaging the NCPD more challenging and enjoyable.

4) Music and Radio Stations

It is best to blast some music and cruise through the world of Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CDPR)

While Inon Zur's Starfield soundtrack is brilliant and beautiful, it pales compared to Cyberpunk 2077's OST, composed by Marcin Przybyłowicz. The music team purposefully declined the '80s-inspired microgenres commonly associated with the broader sci-fi genre of cyberpunk (synth-wave, outrun). Instead, they went with heavy industrial techno beats combined with dark synth tracks to fit the dystopian theme of the game and mirror 2077's harsh look.

One major issue with Starfield's music is that the music team altered the main theme to make the other OSTs. It is uncertain whether it was a design choice made by the development team, or was due to cost constraints. Unfortunately, the lack of musical variety in Starfield makes the gaming experience monotonous.

Aside from a fantastic soundtrack, Cyberpunk 2077 also has radio stations with some excellent songs by notable artists. The 2.0 patch adds even more music stations to the game, and hopefully, the game will acquire some memorable scores with the introduction of Phantom Liberty.

5) Better Customization Options

There are a ton of customization options available if you visit a ripperdoc (Image via CDPR)

Cyberpunk 2077 offers a variety of customization options that can turn the player into a weapon. Many cyberwares may be found in the game, ranging from the Sandevistan module, which can slow down time, to the Gorilla arms, which can be used to destroy your adversaries. The newest patch provides many new perks that can be used with various builds of your liking, ranging from netrunners to body-focused builds.

On the other hand, the player character in Bethesda's latest IP cannot be customized. Although you can spend skill points to improve various parts of your character and increase weapon damage, it pales in comparison to the extensive customization options CDPR provides.

How Cyberpunk 2077 fails in some aspects against Starfield

1) Side Quests

The game has some excellent side stories one needs to experience (Image via Bethesda)

Whereas Cyberpunk 2077 flourishes in its action-packed thriller main storyline, Starfield excels in side missions. The game has numerous memorable side quests, including narratives that require you to join specific groups like the Freestar Collective Rangers or the United Colonies Marines.

These adventures are brimming with interesting supporting characters with unique backstories, providing players with varying perspectives on the world of Starfield.

The side quests in Cyberpunk 2077 are reasonably good, but most end up being similar copy-pasted bounty hunts. In this aspect, Bethesda's latest offering provides a huge variety of tasks for players to engage in.

2) Mod Support

The NexusMods page of Starfield boasts a lot of mods (Image via NexusMods)

Although Cyberpunk 2077 has a robust modding community, we may expect Starfield's mods to reign supreme soon. The game had over 800 mods even in its early access period, ranging from performance fixes to Quality of Life (QoL) changes. The modding community is continuously expanding and has the potential to become the largest on the Nexusmods website.

Cyberpunk has been out for almost three years now and also features some great mods. But, the mods often add things that CDPR promised but did not deliver to the base game. These mods include a vehicular combat mod and a metro transport system mod that added a working train in Night City.

Since CDPR delivered features such as a better Police system and new vehicular combat in their latest update, the modding community of Cyberpunk 2077 can finally rest. We hope to see more missing features being implemented in the game by the Polish developers.

3) Exploration

Starfield offers a huge galaxy to explore (Image via Bethesda)

Bethesda's newest title follows in the footsteps of its predecessors by having a less restrictive sandbox environment. As soon as you are off the starting planet of Creet, you are free to go wherever you want.

In comparison, Cyberpunk 2077 is relatively restricted. Until you complete the prologue sequence, you are trapped in Watson district. This could deter those who want to explore the fascinating environment of Night City.

Aside from the sandbox design, the planets' procedural generation makes each new Starfield playthrough feel unique. Dungeons and foes absent during your last adventure can be found in locations you have already visited in the past.

4) The backstory serves a purpose in Starfield

The character creation menu of Starfield, where you can select your backstory (Image via Bethesda)

Both games feature a system where you can select your character's backstory. Cyberpunk 2077's system only provides a new cutscene and a few more dialogs for each option available: Nomad, Corpo, or Street Kid. After the introductory cutscene in which you meet a certain crucial character, this choice doesn't matter.

Starfield provides various gameplay points in character creation with its Backstory and Traits options. If you select the space scoundrel backstory, you have persuasion, pistole certification, and piloting skills unlocked, with these traits playing an integral part in the game. The "Hero Worshipped" trait, for instance, connects you with Oblivion's adoring fan. He's a fun dude to hang out with and one of the better shipmates.

5) Better Environment Storytelling

The barren surface of the earth (Image via Bethesda)

Bethesda is a studio known for telling great stories and lore via its game environments, and Starfield is no exception. The game hosts a ton of lore hidden throughout its world, whether it's seeing the devastated Earth or hearing a conversation between two NPCs.

Although Cyberpunk 2077 offers a lovely universe, it falls short of Bethesda's environmental storytelling. There are snippets of lore scattered throughout the game, but they are few and far between. Certain vehicles, clothing, and other items found throughout the game are more like easter eggs if you are already familiar with Mike Pondsmith's world.