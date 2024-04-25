750 Million Downloads Campaign in eFootball 2024: Schedule, rewards, and more

The 750 Million Downloads Campaign in eFootball 2024 has arrived on April 25, 2024, and the whole community is elated about it. Per Konami's post through the official X page of eFootball 2024, the developer looks forward to celebrating 750 million downloads of the football simulator title. This amazing event brings a special log-in reward, three Big Time Lionel Messi cards, and more.
This article talks about everything you need to know about the 750 Million Downloads Campaign in eFootball 2024.
750 Million Downloads Campaign in eFootball: Schedule
As mentioned, per the official post, the 750 Million Downloads Campaign in eFootball 2024 went live on April 25, 2024, and will last until May 16, 2024. This event brings plenty of different player packs, rewards, and more.
Perks of 750 Million Downloads Campaign in eFootball 2024?
There are quite a few perks to participating in the 750 Million Downloads Campaign in eFootball 2024. They are as follows:
- Special Login Present: R. Lewandowski CF Card
- Special Login Bonus (7 Position Trainers, 70 eFootball™ Coins, as well as 7 Skill Trainers)
- Highlight: European Clubs
- Big Time: L. Messi
- 50% Off on Match Passes
- Campaign Objectives
- Special Tour Event
- Special Challenge Event
- Special Themed Event
While all rewards and perks are arriving with the 750 Million Downloads Campaign in eFootball 2024, most of the packs have a different duration than the main event.
That said, the fans are most excited about the three Big Time Messi cards returning with the 750 Million Downloads Campaign in eFootball 2024.
The best Big Time Messi cards are returning to eFootball 2024
The RWF Kissboot Messi, RWF 2015 CL Messi, and DLF World Cup 2022 Messi are the most popular among the fans.
Thus, Konami has decided to bring back the November 2, 2023 pack that included these three Big Time Messi Cards during this 750 Million Downloads Campaign.
Follow Sportskeeda for more of this football simulator title-related updates
