All Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer maps ranked in Season 3

Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 3 is officially live, bringing a new battle pass, multiplayer maps, operators, and, most importantly, ranked play that has officially left the beta. The game has an immense selection of maps to choose from, and this article ranks every one of them.

Good maps are a vital part of any FPS multiplayer game and can make or break it. Players usually remember the maps more than the campaign or the guns. Vanguard looks to carry on this trend by providing well-designed play areas that are frankly anything unlike before.

In multiplayer, two new maps can be expected this season in Call of Duty: Vanguard — Mayhem and Sphere. The former, coming at the launch of Season 3, is set in a 1950s movie set featuring a small-scale replica of a metropolis. Sphere, a small-scale map set within a hidden weapons lab below a coal mine, will come later in the season.

Call of Duty: Vanguard maps ranked

1) Eagle’s Nest

The numero uno spot belongs to this flawless map, as everything from spawn areas to side lanes to shelter spots is well placed. The side lanes are intriguing enough, but just like Hotel Royal, the most fun is to be had inside.

It will be a genuine surprise if any other map tops this one before the game’s content run ends. There’s the added suspense of users peeking through windows to spy on the other side.

This is the only map in Call of Duty: Vanguard that feels well within their control and does not force gamers into a huge room. Eagle’s Nest has innumerable breakable walls and doors, but it still does not push them out of cover, unlike the maps below.

Sledgehammer Games has built a gem of a map that will keep individuals engaged for a long time.

2) Hotel Royal

Based around a vast hotel replete with a modular kitchen, bar, and everything that a Michelin star hotel possesses, this might be the most ambitious and expansive map ever made for a Call of Duty title. If players are not looking for all-out rampages, they can always opt to flank all around the map.

The real fun has always been on the inside, with the insane destructiveness of blowing open doors, bullet holes, shattered glass, and whatnot. Every new game on this map genuinely feels different.

3) Castle

Another map recreated from 2008’s Call of Duty: World at War features a Japanese castle. Sledgehammer Games has captured the aura of Castle with the esthetics and the gameplay reminiscent of the 2008 title with added destructiveness.

The map has been translated very nicely to a modern game.

4) Berlin

This is an extensive map based on the titular location, Berlin. A mixture of sprawling open areas and camping spots makes for a fulfilling gameplay session.

It has been thoughtfully designed, presenting a picturesque replica of a World War 2 scenario.

5) Numa Numa

Not a map for sniping, Numa Numa is a true test of assault rifle and SMG skills. With very little room for camping, it suits all the different combat pacing options.

At its core, Numa Numa has been made for all-out gunplay, and all battles eventually lead to the middle, though the approach options are up to gamers.

6) Das Haus

Fans of die, spawn, kill, die, spawn, kill will rejoice as this is one of those maps in Call of Duty: Vanguard that is incredibly compact and fun. It is recommended to equip a close-range weapon and going in with guns blazing out into this map.

7) Sub Pens

Sub Pens is one hell of a map in Call of Duty: Vanguard, considering players can see one end of this massive map from the other. All three lanes are hugely dissimilar, and its verticality is unmatched.

There are small pockets inside and below the submarines where users can fight, and plenty of tunnels and corridors eventually lead to the central control room.

8) Decoy

From the outside, this Call of Duty: Vanguard map looks and is pretty basic overall, minus the destructive possibilities of a Battlefield title. The decoy does feel well connected, and the action and pacing are pretty high.

Even running across the courtyard does not pose many problems as the buildings are close enough.

9) Radar

This is a remake of Modern Warfare’s Dome and a solid choice to reimagine at that. It’s got a nest above it with well-defended radars, which can be attacked from a few angles, though it is best suited for defending.

The risk/reward mechanism is well-balanced overall, with covers in all the right places. The only issue is the overly guarded spawns, making it difficult to get back into action asap.

10) Gavutu

This map in Call of Duty: Vanguard uses the capabilities of all modern state-of-the-art hardware. A war-torn island, Gavutu pelts players with storms and various other weather effects.

There’s the beachfront with plenty of cover and flanking opportunities. There are a lot of pathways connecting the three main channels.

A giant ship stranded on the beachside provides a pretty unique vantage point. It is one of the best-looking maps in Call of Duty: Vanguard, period.

11) Demyansk

Demyansk is quite large and requires more mental work than just running and gunning around in the open. It may not be as exciting as the other maps in COD, but it provides plenty of opportunities for sniping, with the Watchtower being the primary vantage point.

However, it’s pretty versatile and allows users to use any weapon class.

12) Tuscan

Roman architecture gives Tuscan a vibe of its own, and Sledgehammer Games hasn’t made this as open and accessible as the other maps in Call of Duty. This makes the gameplay a bit more strategic and explosive.

Battling their way through the church or the side channel that greets gamers in one room does get a bit repetitive, though. There are a few different ways to attack using the windows up above.

Tuscan’s long channel is filled with smoke that reduces visibility, making for some remarkably tense firefights.

13) Desert Siege

This map in Call of Duty Vanguard excels at creating long, bloated channels filled with innumerable covers. It has lots of mini lanes for you to transition from section to section.

Search and destroy and Patrol modes on this map are a treat.

14) Bocage

It’s a pretty fun map to play in Call of Duty with some nice features, such as the barn, which helps control flags and other objectives. The side lanes aren’t too memorable, though, and one is a bit disjointed but still playable as it connects nicely to the middle lane buildings.

However, the more extended lane feels rather desolate and exposed.

15) Paradise

A Season 1 introduction, this Call of Duty Vanguard map has some seriously glorious weather effects. It’s still not the most exciting map, though. Following a standard three-lane system, the majority of the action comes through them as it’s got two to three ways to reach.

One of the spawns feels a lot camper friendly for snipers. However, the side lanes are where the most fun is at.

16) Dome

One of Call of Duty Vanguard’s remastered maps, it is an endless frenzy of constant bloodshed. Effects such as combat fog make the map come to life.

While this map may not be everyone’s cup of tea, XP gains and constant action are guaranteed.

17) Shipment

A classic Call of Duty small map, similar in size to Dome, Shipment isn’t anyone’s idea of a great map, but the history and prestige associated with it can’t be denied. It is a simple square with a cover in the corners and an accessible cross-section in the middle.

Earning top-tier killstreaks isn’t that big of a deal if users are skilled enough. This is one of those high-risk/rewards maps, especially the modern version with crates on top of each other.

Spawn points are an issue, too, with players sometimes getting stuck in endless death loops.

18) Red Star

A desolate and frigid environment awaits anyone who crosses gamers’ path in the open square, and they deserve what is coming to them. This map in Call of Duty is pretty open, with large chunks of buildings missing, providing a lot of sniping and flanking opportunities.

Stalingrad can become pretty problematic, though if it’s a 6v6 match, running in the middle of the map is purely suicidal, and gamers end up contesting two or three buildings.

19) Oasis

This map in Call of Duty: Vanguard is relatively underwhelming as it has two to three buildings that can be used to control the gameplay. It can get quite campy here. The map doesn’t have anything special apart from the scorching setting.

20) Mayhem

Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 3 brings a brand new map to the game, Mayhem. It brings the action to a 1950s movie set.

This map is set for “fast-paced combat,” with a small layout and tight lanes. For those interested in trying out this new map over anything else, they’re in luck, as upon launch, players will be able to jump straight into the Mayhem 24/7 Playlist.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is now available worldwide on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Battle.net.

Note: This article is purely subjective and solely reflects the author’s views.

