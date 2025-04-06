All casino games in Schedule 1

There are numerous casino games in Schedule 1, all of which can be profitable if you know how to play your cards right. Involving quite a bit of skill, and primarily, a lot of luck, things can go either very right when gambling, or it can leave you in shambles if you push your luck too much.

There are a total of three unique casino games in Schedule 1, all of which can make or break your bank depending on how you play them. This article will provide you with a detailed brief on how all of these games function. Read below to know more.

Different casino games in Schedule 1: Slots, Ride the Bus, and Blackjack

Slots

Slots in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

If you've ever seen a casino, you are definitely familiar with slots. In this game, you have to hit a combination of three items to make some profit. In our experience, the only way you make money while playing slots is by hitting either triple 777 or triple bells.

Now, that's not an easy job, considering that the randomizer in the slot machine is way too erratic. If you have a lot of money to blow, sure, go for it. We must warn you that the chances of you making actual money from slots is definitely much lower than you think. If you're looking to make a profit, we urge you to steer clear of slots for the obvious reasons mentioned above.

Ride the Bus

Ride the Bus in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

In this casino game in Schedule 1, you have to make correct guesses with regards to the cards involved during a limited time. You will have to answer four questions with every draw, namely:

Is the upcoming card going to be red or black?

Is the upcoming card lower or higher than the previous one?

What is going to be the range of the upcoming card?

What can be the potential suit for the final card in the draw?

While it's better than slots, we believe that the risk-reward factor for this casino game in Schedule 1 also does not feel justified at all. The chances of you actually answering the questions with the right answers are quite low. But hey, we are not discouraging you from trying it. Try out Ride the Bus, and if it suits your gameplay, we urge you to make the most of it and maximize your profits.

Blackjack

Blackjack in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

Blackjack is the lesser of the other two evils, considering the fact that you have limited factors randomizing your chances of winning. Like the real game, you have to draw 21 points, or the closest possible number to 21. However, if you go beyond the 21-point mark, you will automatically lose the game.

It takes a little while to get the groove, but it's arguably the best possible casino game in Schedule 1 when it comes to making a lot of money.

That's everything you need to know about the casino games in Schedule 1.

