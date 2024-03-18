All enemies in The Outlast Trials

Your survival will depend on how well you understand your enemies in The Outlast Trials. You begin your journey locked in a secret asylum. However, you aren't the only inhabitant there, and all the others are out for blood. There's a lot of variety among the enemies in The Outlast Trials, so knowing what you're up against will go a long way toward helping you survive.

That's where we come in. This article will list all the enemies in The Outlast Trials for you. Let's get into it.

Here are all the enemies in The Outlast Trials

1) Regular Grunts

Grunts in The Outlast Trials are basic yet persistent (Image via Red Barrels)

The Grunts cannot do much to you, but you will often find that these enemies in the Outlast Trials are extremely persistent. They will rush at you, usually with a weapon in hand, to try to take you out. However, keeping your distance and constantly moving is more than enough to deal with these pesky minions.

2) The Pusher

The Pusher can make you lose your mind (Image via Red Barrels || YouTube/Aegis)

The Pusher is extremely well-trained. You will often come across these enemy types either in the Orphanage or the Police Station. They are capable of injecting you with poisonous gas; if you get sprayed with it, the Psychosis status effect is immediately applied.

Taking The Pusher on upfront is a quick way to meet your demise. You can use throwables or Stuns to keep it at bay. If nothing works, retreating to a safe space is your best option. You can use an antidote to deal with the effects of their poisonous gas.

3) The Pouncer

The Pouncer can scare the most fearless (Image via Red Barrels || YouTube/D̷a̷r̷k̷ ̷A̷n̷g̷e̷l̷)

The Pouncer, as the name suggests, will pounce on players if they get too close to them. These enemies can be found hiding anywhere on the map. If you pay close attention to the game's audio, you'll be able to hear The Pouncer talking when you're close to them.

If you do spot one close to you, try to steer clear of it and find a better route to take. Getting caught by The Pouncer can be deadly, as they alert all nearby enemies to your presence

4) Leland Coyle

The Leland Coyle enemy type feels like typical prison wardens in The Outlast Trials (Image via Red Barrels || YouTube/Aegis)

Leland Coyle deeply ties into the lore of The Outlast Trials. These enemies are a failed experiment, like many others you will encounter during your time with the game. However, the Coyle hits harder than most enemies that you will have to face.

You can take advantage of his slow pace and run away from him when the opportunity presents itself. Moreover, you will always want to keep your distance from a Coyle since their grab attacks deal much damage.

5) The Imposter

The Imposter enemy types can disguise themselves as friends (Image via Red Barrels || YouTube/Mailboss)

The Imposter, luckily, only appears while you're playing the game in co-op mode. Regardless of which of the Outlast Trials outfits you're wearing, Imposters can disguise themselves in that exact getup and then pretend to complete tasks alongside you and your mates. However, if you get too close to an Imposter, they will pounce on you.

You must pay close attention to an Imposter's behavior and appearance to pick them out. Communicating with your team is also a good way to avoid being fooled by these enemies in The Outlast Trials.

6) Mother Gooseberry

Mother Gooseberry is one of the deadliest enemies in The Outlast Trials (Image via Red Barrels || YouTube/Onlyvone)

You will run into Mother Gooseberry while exploring the surroundings of The Fun Park and Orphanage. If you are unlucky enough to run into her, do everything you can to keep your distance. She has a puppet on her hand that she uses to deal a deadly amount of damage.

Mother Gooseberry can also easily spot you in the light, so stick to the surrounding shadows. If you need to escape her, pay close attention to the environment to try to put some obstacles between the two of you.

7) Skinner Man

Skinner Man induces fear like no other enemy (Image via Red Barrels || YouTube/Uncle Bourbon)

The Skinner Man appears when you're under the effects of Psychosis. You're already dealing with a scary issue, and when you do, The Skinner Man will be there to make things worse for you. If you run into him, drop everything and run.

There is nothing that you can do to effectively deal with the Skinner Man. So, your only option is to grab an Antidote and use it to remove the Psychosis effect on yourself.

8) Big Grunts

Big Grunts are one of the hardest-hitting enemies in The Outlast Trials (Image via Red Barrels || YouTube/Aegis)

The Big Grunts are easily among the toughest enemies in The Outlast Trials. They are strong and extremely resilient to almost everything. If one of these spots you, your best bet is to keep running. However, even that won't do much since Big Grunts seldom rest until they've eliminated their enemies.

You should hide in the shadows to try and sneak your way past these annoying obstacles.

9) The Screamer

Screamers are quick to alert every enemy in the area (Image via Red Barrels || YouTube/LoLKeKeR)

You will find Screamers on almost every level you play in The Outlast Trials. They don't move around; their only job is to stand in one place and scream if anything around them makes enough noise.

So, dealing with Screamers becomes extremely easy since you just need to sneak past them. However, you will be in for a lot of pain if you trigger their scream. All the other enemies in The Outlast Trials will rush you while you stand frozen in place.

10) Night Watcher

The Night Watchers are one of the most annoying enemies in The Outlast Trials (Image via Red Barrels || YouTube/Phantaminum)

Night Watchers will easily annoy a lot of The Outlast Trials players. Equipped with night vision goggles, they can easily spot you in the dark as well. Moreover, running away from them is tough since they're extremely agile.

The best way to deal with the Night Watchers is to keep some bottles and bricks handy. You can use these throwables to lure these enemies away from you and sneak past them.

That covers all enemies in The Outlast Trials. Now, you shouldn't be surprised when someone randomly pops up to try and murder you. Instead, you'll be prepared to deal with the threat

