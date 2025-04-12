All enemy types in REPO

In REPO, you and your friends play the roles of robbers sent to pull heists in haunted locations under the orders of a greedy employer. Stealing from a haunted location is hard enough, but you must always look over your shoulder since threats lurk nearby. You will find an abundance a variety of enemy types who don't take kindly to uninvited guests.

We cover every enemy monster in the game and highlight some facts, such as their total health and how much damage they can do.

All enemy monsters in REPO

1) Peeper

This enemy monster is just a massive eyesore (Image via semiwork || YouTube/@Bread)

The Peeper is a monster in the form of an eyeball that clings to a ceiling and forces you to make eye contact. To prevent making eye contact, you must break the line of sight by carrying an object between you or hiding behind walls or under desks. The Peeper has a base health of 50 and can do 2 to 3 damage depending on how long you stare at it.

2) Duck, aka the Apex Predator

This cute little thing can tear you from the inside out (Image via semiwork || YouTube/@Bread)

While most enemy types in REPO have atrocious character designs, the duck is just a little guy who will do everything to grab your attention. Falling for the act will be the last mistake you'll ever make since it can transform into a monster that deals 10 damage per hit. The duck has a base health of 150 and can take a while to take down.

3) Animal

This enemy type is a nervous wreck (Image via semiwork || YouTube/@Bread)

While most enemy monsters attack you on sight, the animal will panic and start running in circles. It can deal 2 damage if you are hit by one of its many limbs and has 150 base health. This monster crawls around the room and its movements can be unpredictable.

4) Banger

These little guys can give you a run for your money (Image via semiwork || YouTube/@Bread)

The Banger is a small skull that will chase you around the room; it can deal 30 damage and then knock you off your feet after detonation. The name speaks for itself since they are essentially small explosive devices that will ruin your run. This enemy type has 50 health, and the chances of blowing itself up are higher before you can make a dent.

5) Bowtie

The Bowtie is a menace (Image via semiwork || YouTube/@Bread)

This abomination can deal 5 damage and even more if you are knocked into a wall. The Bowtie has 100 base health and is a large monster that can blow strong wind at you and your crew and will scurry away once you are down. The longer you stay within its range, the higher the chances of being pushed back, and you can't get close to deal damage.

6) Robe

The Robe is probably the scariest monster in the game (Image via semiwork || YouTube/@Bread)

This enemy type can deal 100 damage to any crew member and has a 250 base health. The Robe is a scary monster designed to instill fear in whoever crosses its path. Despite having impressive stats, the only way for this abomination to hurt you is if you look directly at it. Turn away and it will mind its own business.

7) Rugrat

There is nothing scarier than a baby messing with your loot (Image via semiwork || YouTube @Bread)

The Rugrat, or baby, is an enemy type that will cause you a massive headache, as it will take your loot and hurl it at you. The damage it can do will vary depending on the weight of the item it throws and its distance, but it has a 150 base health.

8) Clown

The Clown is an iconic monster design in REPO (Image via semiwork)

The clown's main attack is to fire a powerful laser beam at you, which can deal 100 damage once you're hit. Like the Robe, this enemy monster has a 250 base health and will take a while to defeat it.

9) Huntsman

This monster has impeccable aim (Image via semiwork || YouTube /@Bread)

This enemy monster is an expert marksman, but it's blind and aims with its ears. The Huntsman can deal 100 damage and has a 250 base health. If it hears you coming, it can kill you instantly.

10) Gnomes

Gnomes can be a nuisance (Image via semiwork || YouTube/@Bread)

Don't let their small stature get the better of you, especially once these gnomes start coming in droves. Each attack can deal 10 damage, which isn't a lot; however, they can become a threat when more than one starts chomping on you. Their small size also means they have a modest health of 20, making them susceptible to basic attacks.

11) Headman

The Headman is a monster you wouldn't want to mess with (Image via semiwork)

The Headman is a floating head that can deal 50 damage and stun you for a short while. If it sees you, it will charge and stop at nothing until you're dead. It has a base health of 250, and there's not much you can do against it without the right weapons or upgrades.

12) Mentalist

This extraterrestrial monster is rough to beat (Image via semiwork || YouTube/@Bread)

The mentalist is an alien, and like most alien depictions, it can levitate whatever it sees, including you. This monster has 150 health and can deal 50 damage with each attack.

13) Hidden

The Hidden is a slippery monster (Image via semiwork || YouTube/@Bread)

While most monsters are aggressive, the Hidden will not make its presence known until it is ready to strike. This invisible enemy will isolate you from your crew by carrying you away. You can tell it's nearby if you see footsteps on the ground and it has 100 base health.

14) Upscream

Anything with a smile on its face is a monster (Image via semiwork || YouTube/@Bread)

This enemy will charge toward you and launch you upward. It can deal 10 damage and stun you for a while, but it only has 50 health. The Upscream can be taken down after a few good hits.

15) Trudge

The Trudge is the beefiest enemy in REPO (Image via semiwork || YouTube/@Bread)

The Trudge has doubled the health of the Headman, but it is slow and packs a mean punch. Each hit will deal 100 damage, and you must have a coordinated attack to take this monster down.

16) Shadow Child

The Shadow Child sounds a lot scarier than it looks (Image via semiwork || YouTube/@Bread)

Child monsters are far scarier than full-fledged monsters; however, you can avoid crossing paths with the Shadow Child. Like previous monsters, avoiding eye contact is often the solution, but this monster can teleport and deal 30 damage. It is not too difficult to defeat since it only has 150 health.

17) Spewer

The Spewer can be annoying to deal with (Image via semiwork || YouTube/@Bread)

This little guy will start attacking from a distance and make its way to you. The Spewer can deal 65 damage, but you can defeat it with a few hits since it only has 10 health.

18) Reaper

The Reaper is one of the freakiest enemies in the game (Image via semiwork || YouTube/@Bread)

This is the stuff of nightmares given the hideous design and movement speed. The Reaper can deal 10 damage and has 150 health.

19) Chef

This tiny frog can hurl pointy knives at you (Image via semiwork || YouTube/@Bread)

While this monster is designed to be a frog in a chef's outfit, don't underestimate it. As a chef, it has access to pointy objects that can hurt you. It can deal 10 damage and has 150 health.

REPO is now available on PC via Steam. For more related articles, check these out:

About the author Rouvin Josef D. Quirimit Rouvin is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, focusing on news articles, editorials, listicles, and guides. His experience includes writing over 1209 articles for FandomWire.



Though he has a BS in Entrepreneurship, Rouvin kept his passion for writing — particularly about games — alive over the years.



He admires pro gamer and YouTuber Typical Gamer, particularly his GTA 5 mods and Fortnite coverage.



Rouvin likes to unwind by playing video games on his PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, watching movies, especially superhero films from the MCU and the rebooted DCU. Know More

