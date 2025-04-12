Is REPO on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S?

REPO is an online multiplayer game where players must work together to steal as much as possible from a haunted location amidst the threat of monsters. While it is possible to play it solo, this game shines with a dedicated crew, and the game developers at Semiwork Studios have implemented a realistic physics system that runs well on PC. Unfortunately, the developers haven't revealed any plans for a native PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S version.

Semiwork Studios struck gold with this great online multiplayer title and intends it to be an exclusive experience for the PC player base. There are a few reasons why this game is locked out of consoles. However, this doesn't mean its chances of ever leaving the PC platform are dead in the water.

There are no console versions of REPO

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players are missing out on all the fun (Image via Semiwork Studios)

Despite it still being in the early access phase, the gaming community seems to be quite taken by REPO. The title is only available on Steam, and it seems the developers at Semiwork Studios are committed to polishing just one version of the game before expanding to other gaming platforms.

The game thrives on the social interactions between players, and it would be a missed opportunity to keep it locked on one platform. The PC community seems to be enjoying their time running away from monsters and working together to steal priceless items, and expanding to console platforms without restrictions could do wonders for this game.

However, even if the game developers do consider porting the game to consoles eventually, there is no guarantee of a cross-play feature.

The lack of third-party controller support is baffling

Unlike most PC games, REPO does not have any controller support since the developers designed the control scheme for the traditional keyboard and mouse layout.

REPO is designed be played with a keyboard and mouse (Image via Semiwork Studios)

The game doesn't have a dedicated aiming mechanic and mostly relies on realistic physics, with ranged weapons that can be wielded like regular items. Players can lift objects and items to flick them toward enemy monsters, and it would be difficult for them to maneuver items around with the right stick of a controller.

The keyboard and mouse control layout is ideal for playing this title, giving players more freedom and wiggle room. The game's physics largely shapes its core mechanics and gameplay, which may not translate well on a console. This could be another reason the game's chances of being ported are low.

Conclusion

There is no news or announcements about console versions (Image via Semiwork Studios)

While the developers haven't said anything about a console version, the lack of confirmation suggests there are no plans to develop native console versions. Note that despite being in the early access phase, the game is doing exceptionally well, and more players are getting into it. Thus, there is no telling what the game developers could accomplish with the community's feedback.

REPO is currently unavailable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and the chances of it remaining a PC exclusive are high. While it is a shame to be locked out, the game can still thrive on one platform, and only time will tell if the developers over at Semiwork Studios will have a change of heart.

Perhaps the positive feedback the game is receiving could give its developers the confidence to consider porting this multiplayer to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

REPO is now available on PC via Steam.

