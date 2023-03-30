All free rewards in the Apex Legends Sun Squad Prize Tracker: How to earn, all challenges, and more

The Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection Event went live on March 28, 2023, and introduced an all-new Sun Squad Prize Tracker. Gamers can make use of it to unlock free rewards ranging from music packs and legends stat trackers to weapons and character skins. Furthermore, they can complete exciting challenges to earn thematic player badges.

The third collection event of Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry features fan-favorite legends in fresh and exotic swimsuit cosmetics, Ash's new heirloom, a new game mode called Heatwave, and much more.

Apex Legends Sun Squad Prize Tracker: Legendary Charge Rifle, Legendary Rampage, and more free rewards

The Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection Event's prize tracker offers vivid, summer-themed in-game cosmetics with legend stat trackers and weapon outfits. It is inspired by the 24 thematic items from the Sun Squad skin collection.

There are 13 free rewards available in the Apex Legends Sun Squad Prize Tracker at various progression levels, ranging from 0 to 5,000 points. Up to 1,600 points can be earned per day by completing challenges, and these are renewed daily.

Players must complete the following tasks in order to earn points, progress through the Sun Squad Prize Tracker, and unlock thrilling rewards:

Play two matches/play five matches.

Deal 1,500 damage/deal 3,500 damage.

Survive 6 ring closings

Battle Royale: Get five knockdowns.

Battle Royale: Get a Top 10 finish four times.

The Sun Squad Prize Tracker in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Additionally, they can complete the following tasks to earn special event-themed player-banner badges:

Sun Bleached - Deal 50,000 damage in any mode during the Sun Squad Event.

- Deal 50,000 damage in any mode during the Sun Squad Event. Sun Slayer - Get 100 kills or assists in any mode during the Sun Squad Event.

- Get 100 kills or assists in any mode during the Sun Squad Event. Sun Fever - Finish top five 10 times matches in Heatwave during the Sun Squad Event.

- Finish top five 10 times matches in Heatwave during the Sun Squad Event. Sun Squad Master - Earn all other Sun Squad Badges.

That being said, here's a look at all the unlockable rewards in the Apex Legends Sun Squad Prize Tracker:

1) 250 Points - Sun Squad Banner Badge and Sun Squad Music Pack

The Sun Squad Badge and Sun Squad music pack (Image via EA)

The first reward that players unlock in the event is a brand new music pack. Called the Sun Squad Music Pack, it is a melody that makes everyone ready for the summer heat in the game. Additionally, they can unlock a thematic player badge that they can equip on any banner.

2) 500 Points - Apex Kills as Mad Maggie Stat Tracker

The Kills as Mad Maggie player stat tracker in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

The first legend stat tracker featured with the event is for the legend Mad Maggie and represents her "Tropical Punch" epic event skin. It features the head portion of the skin and tracks every kill acquired when using the character.

3) 750 Points - Apex Kills as Caustic Stat Tracker

The Kills as Caustic player stat tracker in Apex Legend (Image via EA)

The second legend stat tracker is for Caustic and represents his "Marine Toxicologist" epic event skin. It features the head portion of his skin and tracks every kill acquired through him in Battle Royale.

4) 1000 Points - Apex Pack

The common Apex Pack in Sun Squad Prize Tracker (Image via EA)

At 1000 points, players will unlock a common Apex Pack, which is a step down since the previous collection events as they featured at least one collection event pack in the prize tracker.

5) 1250 Points - Apex Wins as Mad Maggie Stat Tracker

The Wins as Mad Maggie player stat tracker in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

At 1250 points, players will unlock the Wins as Mad Maggie legend stat tracker, which features the torso region of her latest skin and tracks every Battle Royale victory acquired while playing as the legend.

6) 1500 Points - Frond Memories weapon charm

The epic weapon charm in the Sun Squad Prize Tracker (Image via EA)

Players unlock this beautiful weapon charm called "Frond Memories" at 1500 points, which features a shiny golden pineapple shaped like a skull and wearing party glasses. This charm can be attached to any gun and is sure to add some extra flavor to players' favorite meta firearms.

7) 2000 Points - Apex Damage as Mad Maggie Stat Tracker

The Damage as Mad Maggie player stat tracker in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

At 2000 points, players unlock Damage as Mad Maggie legend stat tracker, which features the leg region of her latest skin and tracks all the cumulative damage dealt in Battle Royale while playing as the legend.

8) 2500 Points - Apex Wins as Caustic Stat Tracker

The Wins as Caustic player stat tracker in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

At 2500 points, players will unlock the Wins as Caustic legend stat tracker, which features the torso region of his latest event skin and tracks all the wins acquired in core Battle Royale modes when played as the legend.

9) 3000 Points - "Hit the Deck" Epic Bangalore skin

The epic Bangalore legend skin in the Sun Squad Prize Tracker (Image via EA)

It isn't a party without some pops and smokes, and the "Hit the Deck" epic Bangalore skin features this professional soldier setting the mood for partying in a beautiful beach/tropical themed outfit.

10) 3500 Points - "Outboard Overdrive" legendary Rampage skin

The legendary Rampage weapon skin in the Sun Squad Prize Tracker (Image via EA)

The first legendary tier reward in the prize tracker is this sleek and stylish weapon skin for the Rampage light machine gun is called the Outboard Overdrive and is inspired by the new legendary surfer skin for the the legend Catalyst.

11) 4000 Points - Apex Damage as Caustic Stat Tracker

The Damage done as Caustic player stat tracker in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

The final legend stat tracker is for Caustic and is the Damage Done As Caustic tracker, which features the leg region of his latest epic skin and tracks all the cumulative damage dealt in core Battle Royale modes when playing as the legend.

12) 5000 Points - "Sting Ray" legendary Charge Rifle skin

The legendary Charge Rifle weapon skin in the Sun Squad Prize Tracker (Image via EA)

The final reward in the Sun Squad Prize Tracker is the legendary "Sting Ray" skin for the Charge Rifle energy sniper weapon. This cosmetic is inspired by a new legendary skin for Ash called "Pierless" and is an interesting Charge Rifle skin that switched its usual barrel to a pointy, glowing harpoon.

Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection Event is live on PC (via Steam and the EA App), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.

