All Marvel Rivals Hawkeye skins: Tier list and prices

Hawkeye in Marvel Rivals has a total of four skins available in the game including the base cosmetic. The base skin is available for every player as the characters in NetEase Games' hero shooter are unlocked by default. Although this Duelist hero does not have any superpowers, he can land lethal hits as a sharpshooter. His skins follow a general dark theme which could be useful in maintaining stealth.

Hawkeye in Marvel Rivals is one of the few heroes that received a balance change in the seasonal patch. This hero relies heavily on the player's ability to track, aim, and predict movement. All of the skins for this character feature a set of swords on the side as well that he uses to deal with enemies in close-range. Cosmetics for this hero have variable pricing and some arrive in bundles.

Trending

This article will highlight all the skins available for Hawkeye in Marvel Rivals in a tier list.

Editor’s note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this list have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 5, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new seasonal update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

All available Hawkeye skins in Marvel Rivals

Here is a tier list for all the available Hawkeye skins in Marvel Rivals.

Tier Outfit name S-Rank Freefall, Galactic Fangs A-Tier Tiger’s Eye B-Tier Default

Freefall (S-tier) - 1400 Units (1600 for bundle)

Freefall (Image via NetEase Games)

Freefall pays homage to Hawkeye's look from many pages of the comic books featuring the hero. Donning his iconic purple and black suit with the Avengers logo and purple sunglasses, this has been the definitive look for Clint Barton in many comic books. This skin costs 1400 Units (or 1600, if you decide to obtain the bundle).

Also read: Players react to new Captain America skin, call it the "Worst skin" in Marvel Rivals

Items you can obtain with this bundle:

Freefall Outfit

Freefall Namecard

Freefall Spray

Trick Spin Emote

Freefall MVP animation.

The in-game description reads as follows:

"Now, I know what everyone thinks. 'You don't have any superpowers?' Nope. 'So you're just an incredibly handsome and clever guy who also happens to be the best archer in the world?" Yup."

Also read: 5 best heroes to team up with Mantis in Marvel Rivals

Galactic Fangs (S-tier) - 1400 Units (1600 for bundle)

Galactic Fangs (Image via NetEase Games)

Galactic Fangs is one of the best-looking Hawkeye skins in Marvel Rivals, elevating Clint's original Avengers suit with a futuristic design. You get Agent Barton's iconic horned headgear (which can be seen in countless comics and cartoons), as well as a futuristic Vibranium armor.

Read more: How to get Captain America Avengers Infinity War skin in Marvel Rivals

The bundle costs 1600 Units and comes packed with extra goodies like MVP animation. The skin, by itself, costs 1400 Units.

Items you can obtain with this bundle:

Galactic Fangs Outfit

Galactic Fangs Namecard

Galactic Fangs Spray

Fruit Ronin Emote

Serpent Slash MVP animation.

The in-game description reads as follows:

"This new gear, forged from pure Vibranium, allows Clint to draw his bow as silently as a shadow slithers, yet each arrow he releases strikes as lethally as a mamba bites."

Tiger's Eye (A-Tier) - 600 Units

Tiger's Eye (Image via NetEase Games)

The default outfit for Hawkeye in Marvel Rivals is quite slick, but the recolored Tiger's Eye version could be a significant cosmetic upgrade for players who love showing off their skills with Clint Barton.

Read more: How to get Luna Snow Mirae 2099 skin in Marvel Rivals

The hints of purple in the base skin are replaced by a golden-yellow palette. Costing 600 Units, this could easily be one of the better recolors of a default skin for any hero in this price segment.

Items you can obtain with this bundle:

Tiger's Eye Outfit

The in-game description reads as follows:

"Clint, you don't look like a Hawk's eye, more like a Tiger's Eye.

Default (B-Tier) - Free

Default (Image via NetEase Games)

The default Hawkeye skin in Marvel Rivals dresses up Clint Barton in his iconic black and purple suit, with an attached cape. While it is a good design, it doesn't hold a candle to the premium versions that you can purchase.

You may be interested in: Marvel Rivals community reacts to Captain America Avengers Infinity War skin's MVP Screen

Hawkeye in Marvel Rivals is quite difficult to master as the character has a steep learning curve. All of his skins showcase stealthy attires that can blend well with dark environments while the agent carries on his missions. However, all of the cosmetics for this Duelist hero follow a similar pattern and do not offer something unique.

That said, if you main this hero and are a fan, you can choose to make a purchase from the in-game store. The developers may release more themed cosmetics for Hawkeye in future seasons.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.