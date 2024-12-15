All Marvel Rivals Hela skins: Tier list, prices, and more

Hela in Marvel Rivals made waves in the meta with the Season 0 damage buff. She is one of the few characters in the entire roster of NetEase Games' hero shooter who comes with a default queen-themed skin. Her entire attire follows a dark theme, befitting the lore for the Asgardian Goddess of Death, and has some different color themes for other skins.

Hela, similar to Loki, has a prominent green accent on most of the cosmetics. However, there is a single skin that portrays the Duelist in a red skin. Her ability to deal massive damage numbers and decimate opponents matches with the regal yet sinister-looking skins. Some of the skins for this character are standalone while the others are included in a bundle alongside sprays, emotes, and MVP screens.

This article will highlight all skins that are available for Hela in Marvel Rivals in a tier list.

Editor’s note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this list have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 5, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new seasonal update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

Ranking all the Marvel Rivals Hela skins from good to great

3) Goddess of Death (B-tier)

Hela's Goddess of Death skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Goddess of Death skin is inspired by Hela's look in the 354th issue of The Mighty Thor comic book. This costume came before her spiky headdress became common, although the supervillain is still decked out in her signature green color palette.

After Odin and Surtur disappear from Asgard, Hela seizes the opportunity to attack the divine realm. This leads to a massive battle against Thor after which Hela expresses her wishes to capture Odin's soul, as mentioned in the skin quote:

"Stand aside, Thor! For I am DEATH...and Odin's soul is mine!"

You can either buy this skin separately for 1,400 credits or as a part of the Hela — Goddess of Death bundle, for a total of 1,600 credits, including a discount. This bundle includes The Army of Hel MVP animation, the Soul Servants emote, and a Goddess of Death nameplate and spray. It is a good choice for players wanting Marvel Rivals Hela skins that pay homage to her retro appearances.

2) Ultimate (A-tier)

Hela's Ultimate skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Ultimate costume is inspired by Hela's appearance in the second issue of the Ultimatum comic run. It is a unique take on Hela's attire and swaps her usual green color palette with a mix of Red and Black.

Thor visits Hela to revive the corpse of his lover Valkyrie. However, Hela wants Thor to prove that he's worthy of her services by putting him in a gauntlet against her army of fallen warriors. The skin quote is picked up from that issue:

"I know why you come. You think that I'll be forgiving. You think that I will return to you the soul of the loved one you lost."

You can buy the Ultimate costume for 600 credits in the game. It is a great option for players wanting Marvel Rivals Hela skins that provide a unique color swap without straying too far from her signature design.

1) Empress of the Cosmos (S-tier)

Hela's Empress of the Cosmos skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Empress of the Cosmos is an original skin that doesn't draw upon any comic references. It appears in the first season of the game, titled 'Season 0,' and portrays Hela in a majestic white and green gown along with a gold ornamented headgear.

The design provides an even more unnerving spin on the already sadistic nature of the Queen of Hel, as signaled by this quote:

"They say in "in space, no one can hear you scream". Yet there i one who listens to the last cry of every mournful soul across the Ten Realms. Pray the Empress of the Cosmos never hears YOU!"

You can acquire this skin by progressing through the battle pass and then unlocking it. It is one of the best Marvel Rivals Hela skins and deserves the top spot since you can get it for free.

Hela in Marvel Rivals is one of the easier characters to master in the Duelist class. Her ability kit also comes with an evasion power that can be used to retreat to safety in dangerous situations. Although her skins can appear to be quite monotonous, the devs might bring in new exclusive cosmetics for this Duelist in future updates.

Fans can keep an eye out for new events or limited-time modes where Hela skins may be released. You can choose to buy Hela's skins directly from the in-game store if you want to flaunt your collection of cosmetics in online lobbies.

