All you need to know about the Import/Export update in GTA: Online
- GTA: Online has had several content updates since its release, and one of them was the Import/Export update.
- It has added several new elements to the game, as well as new vehicles and missions.
Modified 24 Jun 2020, 12:51 IST
GTA: Online Import/Export was a content update that brought several new elements to the game, and was extremely well-received by fans upon release. Here's a description about the GTA: Online update from Rockstar Newswire:
"Savvy CEOs know there's always more for the taking. While Special Cargo business in Southern San Andreas is booming, another opportunity to expand your hold on the city awaits. With GTA Online: Import/Export it's time to muscle into the lucrative and specialised field of high-volume exotic car theft.
"Stealing and dealing high-end vehicles is serious business. Building on the supply chains of Further Adventures in Finance and Felony, Import/Export introduces a whole new series of criminal pursuits as CEOs and their organisations boost, modify and resell the most wanted vehicles in the city for big profits. It will take talent, coordination and the tactical use of some brand new Special Vehicles to get the job done, all while staying one step ahead of the police and rival challengers from across the city and countryside."
Content added in GTA: Online Import/Export update
Jobs:
New Adversary Mode called Turf Wars
8 Special Vehicle Missions:
- Escape Escort
- Breakdown Recovery
- Cleanup Op
- Asset Seizure
- Firewall Protection
- Coast Guard Duty
- End of Transmission
- Arms Embargo
8 New VIP/CEO Work Missions:
- Plowed
- Fully Loaded
- Amphibious Assault
- Transporter
- Fortified
- Velocity
- Ramped Up
- Stockpiling
22 New Vehicles:
- Annis Elegy Retro Custom
- BF Ramp Buggy
- BF Ramp Buggy with Spoilers
- Brute Armored Boxville
- Coil Rocket Voltic
- Imponte Ruiner
- Imponte Ruiner 2000
- Jobuilt Phantom Wedge
- Karin Technical Aqua
- MTL Wastelander
- Nagasaki Blazer Aqua
- Ocelot Penetrator
- Pegassi Tempesta
- Principe Diabolus
- Princupe Diabolus Custom
- Truffade Nero
- Truffade Nero Custom
- Pfister Comet Retro Custom
- Pegassi FCR 1000
- Pegassi FCR 1000 Custom
- Progen Itali GTB
- Progen Itali GTB Custom
- Dewbauchee Specter
- Dewbauchee Specter Custom
Several new clothing items, accessories and tattoos were also added for players to customise their GTA: Online protagonist.
