All you need to know about the Import/Export update in GTA: Online

GTA: Online has had several content updates since its release, and one of them was the Import/Export update.

It has added several new elements to the game, as well as new vehicles and missions.

GTA: Online Import/Export update

GTA: Online Import/Export was a content update that brought several new elements to the game, and was extremely well-received by fans upon release. Here's a description about the GTA: Online update from Rockstar Newswire:

"Savvy CEOs know there's always more for the taking. While Special Cargo business in Southern San Andreas is booming, another opportunity to expand your hold on the city awaits. With GTA Online: Import/Export it's time to muscle into the lucrative and specialised field of high-volume exotic car theft.

"Stealing and dealing high-end vehicles is serious business. Building on the supply chains of Further Adventures in Finance and Felony, Import/Export introduces a whole new series of criminal pursuits as CEOs and their organisations boost, modify and resell the most wanted vehicles in the city for big profits. It will take talent, coordination and the tactical use of some brand new Special Vehicles to get the job done, all while staying one step ahead of the police and rival challengers from across the city and countryside."

Content added in GTA: Online Import/Export update

Jobs:

New Adversary Mode called Turf Wars

8 Special Vehicle Missions:

Escape Escort

Breakdown Recovery

Cleanup Op

Asset Seizure

Firewall Protection

Coast Guard Duty

End of Transmission

Arms Embargo

8 New VIP/CEO Work Missions:

Plowed

Fully Loaded

Amphibious Assault

Transporter

Fortified

Velocity

Ramped Up

Stockpiling

The update brought several changes and additions

22 New Vehicles:

Annis Elegy Retro Custom

BF Ramp Buggy

BF Ramp Buggy with Spoilers

Brute Armored Boxville

Coil Rocket Voltic

Imponte Ruiner

Imponte Ruiner 2000

Jobuilt Phantom Wedge

Karin Technical Aqua

MTL Wastelander

Nagasaki Blazer Aqua

Ocelot Penetrator

Pegassi Tempesta

Principe Diabolus

Princupe Diabolus Custom

Truffade Nero

Truffade Nero Custom

Pfister Comet Retro Custom

Pegassi FCR 1000

Pegassi FCR 1000 Custom

Progen Itali GTB

Progen Itali GTB Custom

Dewbauchee Specter

Dewbauchee Specter Custom

Several new clothing items, accessories and tattoos were also added for players to customise their GTA: Online protagonist.