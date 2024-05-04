All Stellar Blade camp locations

Stellar Blade camp locations are safe regions found throughout Shift Up's stellar world, where you can buy essential materials, utilize skill points, and rest to recover health points. Other modules available in Supply Camps include a phone box that helps you avail fast travel and upgrade and enhancement modules. These range from tumbler upgrades to cores that raise your health, drone enhancements to beta skill meters. These items are crucial in improving Eve's fighting powers and will help change the tide in difficult confrontations.

In this article, we will take a look at all the Stellar Blade camp locations.

Every Stellar Blade camp location: Abyss Levoire

1) Heart of the Containment camp

You can find a supply camp towards the right side of the room where you come across the Maelstrom boss fight

2) Laboratory Ruins camp

You can find this supply room to the right of the long vine-covered corridor before you get to enter the Ruins

3) Laser Room camp

You can find this camo to the left after opening the locked gate in the Underground Passage area. This is right after slicing through enemies that engage you upon opening the gate that overlooks a lobby

4) Underground Passage area camp

This supply camp can be found towards the left after a flight of stairs after having used the control room to open the tunnel used to escape the Capsule Containment room.

5) Capsule Containment room camp

This supply camp can be found towards the left of the corridor which you will find yourself in after reaching the end of the Capsule Containment room tunnel.

6) Ventilation Shaft camp

This supply camp can be found towards the right side of where the Hive was hanging in the ventilation shaft after having defeated it.

7) Ventilation Sector camp

This Stellar Blade camp can be found across a door after having taken a flight of stairs following the Elevator exit in the Emergency Exit area in Abyss Levoire.

Every Stellar Blade camp location: Altess Levoire

1) Bottom of the Heart Infection camp

This camp can be found on the right side of the room filled with many tentacles after leaving the ventilation shaft. This is right before the Maelstrom fight area.

2) Deteriorated lobby camp

This camp can be found right after exiting the elevator on the second floor of the Deteriorated Lobby

3) Top Secret Research camp

This camp be found directly at the entrance of the Top Secret Research Facility after having taken the elevator down from the Specimen Preservation Lab

4) Sector AO7 camp

This Stellar Blade camp can be found in the corridor following the Tile Puzzle in Sector AO7.

5) Security Chamber camp

You can find this supply camp having finished fighting your first Mutator after the long corridor of capsules.

Every Stellar Blade camp location: Eidos 7

1) Crater camp

This Stellar Blade camp can be found on the right side of the crater and right before you get into a fight with Gigas.

2) City Underground Sector Depths camp

Can be seen past an open doorway after having acquired the Floodgate key from the body in the Underground sector.

3) City Underground Sector Entrance camp

This supply camp can be found on the left side after having entered the City Underground sector

4) Construction Zone camp

This supply camp can be found toward the left side of the control panel for the crane in the construction zone.

5) Highway Bridge camp

After the Corrupter boss fight, head through the alley where a ladder can be seen leading to a highway above. This is where you will find the supply camp.

6) Path to the Victory Monument camp

This Stellar Blade camp can be found on the lowest point of the area after having made your way through a locked door of the giant clock tower in the area and arriving at a small area overlooking the Victory Monument.

7) Plaza Entryway camp

This camp can be found on the right side after having used the code to enter the Plaza of the Flooded Commercial Sector.

8) Flooded Commercial Sector camp

This camp can be found right outside the exit of the station after having taken a flight of stairs down from the Flooded Commercial Plaza.

9) Abandoned Station Camp

This camp can be found right ahead of you after leaping out of an elevator shaft and following a zipline to it.

10) Bottom of Parking Tower camp

You will find this camp beneath the statue after having left the parking tower using the shutter that you have to power open.

11) Parking Tower roof camp

This camp can be found on the right side in the back of the arena after the fight with Abaddon.

12) Parking Tower supply camp

This camp can be found during a cutscene after having reached the parking garage.

13) Submerged Rooftops camp

This Stellar Blade camp can be found underwater after Adam asks you to dive into a pool to cross to a ladder following an ambush.

14) Silent Street Camp

This camp can be found on the left side after entering through the front gate towards a sign that says, Barker.

Every Stellar Blade camp location: Eidos 9

1) Atelier camp

This camp can be found right along the pathway after having reached the Atelier just before you are about to go in.

2) Sector 2 camp

This cam can be found during a main quest titled Secret Garden where upon reaching Sector 2 in Eidos 9, you will find it.

3) Submerged City Skyscraper camp

This camp can be found on the lower side of a ladder from the Corrupter boss fight while climbing the skyscraper of Submerged City.

4) Submerged city camp

This Stellar Blade camp can be found on the left side of your path upon reaching the Submerged city as you head towards the Cocoon fight.

5) Sector 2 Parking camp

This camp can be found after continuing down a flight of stairs near the parking garage that is locked away.

Every Stellar Blade camp location: Great Desert

1) Outskirts of Great Desert camp

This camp can be found on the south side of the giant ship and above the Hypertube Legion camp on the map. (Solar tower requires activation)

2) Abyss Levoire Entrance camp

This Stellar Blade camp can be found on the right of the ridge that is behind the Abyss Levoire elevator. (Solar tower requires activation)

3) Crumbling Rooftop camp

This camp can be found after heading down a fire escape from the Abaddon fight region, to the building opposite of this ladder. (Solar tower requires activation)

4) Central Great Desert camp

This camp can be found on the second floor of a building in ruins in the Central Great Desert. Use an orange box close by to get to the higher floor. (Solar tower requires activation)

5) Twin Rocks camp

This camp can be found in the central desert next to two giant rock structures on the east side of a ship ruin. (Solar tower requires activation)

16) Great Desert Landing pad camp

This camp can be found near the left side of the Great Desert beneath a sign that says Hotel Highway. (Solar tower requires activation)

7) Underground Secret camp

This Stellar Blade camp can be found on the exit (north of Great Desert Burned Ruins) that you reach the surface with during the questline titled King of the Tunnel. (Solar tower requires activation)

8) Northern Great Desert camp

This camp can be found beside a building in ruins with a moveable box inside. (Solar tower requires activation)

9) Exile's Passage camp

This camp can be found on the right side of the pathway leading to Xion from the Great Desert. (Solar tower requires activation)

10) Way to Solar Tower camp

This camp can be found next to a destroyed tunnel which you will get to during the side mission titled Fallen Angel. (Solar tower requires activation)

11) South of Buried Ruins camp

This Stellar Blade camp can be found near the South of Buried Ruins camp where there is a crumbled wall alongside an explosive barrel that can be blown up. (Solar tower requires activation)

12) Debris-filled Entryway camp

This camp can be found just outside the long road covered in landmines near the South of Buried Ruins. (Solar tower requires activation)

13) West of Buried Ruins camp

This camp can be found to the right of a tunnel made out of debris just next to a locked gate on the southeast of Oasis Lake. (Solar tower requires activation)

14) North of Buried Ruins camp

This camp can be found just beside the gate that leads to the Hypertube region in the North Buried Ruins section of the Great Desert.(Solar tower requires activation)

15) Middle Path between Ruins camp

This camp can be found on a path between ruined buildings near the Central Buried Ruins of the Great Desert. (Solar tower requires activation)

16) Buried Ruins Outskirt camp

This camp can be found behind the destroyed Hypertube near a sign that says Licensed Car Service on the eastern side of the Great Desert. (Solar tower requires activation)

17) Oasis Camp

This Stellar Blade camp can be found near the Oasis fishing lake in the Oasis region of the desert. (Solar tower requires activation)

18) Abandoned Overpass camp

This camp can be found near the end of the road after climbing the overpass on the south side of the Solar Tower. (Solar tower requires activation)

Every Stellar Blade camp location: Matrix 11

1) Contaminated Water purification camp

This camp can be found during a cutscene before the boss battle with the second Alpha Naytiba.

2) Train Graveyard camp

This camp can be found in a room with a walkway leading to the exit via a flight of stairs after using the passcode to exit the train graveyard.

3) Juggernaut Boss camp

This Stellar Blade camp can be found next to the exit after having reached the second floor in the left corner following the Juggernaut boss fight.

4) Temporary Armory camp

This camp can be found after completing an elevator battle section at the end of the Rotten Labyrinth in Matrix 11

5) Abandoned Survivor camp

This camp can be found on the second floor after entering the Abandoned Survivor hideout past the first cell door of the Rotten Labyrinth.

6) Rotten Labyrinth camp

This camp can be found right next to the door leading to the Rotten Labyrinth area after heading down through its entrance.

7) Rail Yard camp

This camp can be found during a cutscene at the Rail Yard in Matrix 11.

8) Drug store camp

This camp can be found inside a drugstore in the Collapsed Area on the left of a long ramp with a broken-down car on it.

9) Twisted Iron Bridge camp

This camp can be found at the top of the Bridge in the first half of the section following a shutter opening.

10) Collapsed Rail Bridge camp

The camp can be found to the left of the long bridge section after exiting the landfill using a fusion cell.

11) Closed-off platform camp

This Stellar Blade camp can be found after defeating a Skull Berserker and heading down to the workshop from the Closed-off Platform section.

12) Matrix 11 landing pad camp

This camp can be found on the left-hand side of the landing pad upon touching down at the Matrix 11 pad.

Every Stellar Blade camp location: Spire 4

1) Nest camp

This camp can be found right before engaging the Elder Naytiba while following the main path through the Nest

2) Central Core Entrance camp

This camp can be found on the right side after you climb up the broken elevator shaft, upon reaching High Orbit Station

3) Prestige Lounge camp

This Stellar Blade camp can be found during the main quest so you don't need to activate it separately.

4) Passenger Lift 161 camp

This camp can be found on the left side of the Passenger Lift 161.

5) Maintenance Sector camp

This camp can be found across a gap that you need to jump over, after having defeated the Naytibas of the Maintenance Sector.

6) Cargo Lift camp

This camp can be found beside a wall on the left side when entering the cargo lift.

7) Raphael Space Center Lobby camp

This camp can be found near an open area of the Raphael Space Center Lobby camp in a corner on the back side of this area after having restored power to the whole Space Center.

8) Raphael Space Center camp

This camp can be found at the end of the hall when entering the Raphel Space Center.

9) Raphael Space Center Parking camp

This camp can be found near the rope on the left-hand side of a destroyed wall after having left the Space Logistics Center

10) Sace Logistics Center camp

This Stellar Blade camp can be found after having navigated the supply line during the Main quest line of the Space Logistics Center.

11) Space Logistics Complex Shipping Container camp

This camp can be found by jumping platforms twice following Eve's escape from the shipping container after having reached the platforms above.

12) Space Logistics Complex Entrance camp

This camp can be found after having fought the Mysterious Naytiba near the Hypertube, after climbing a flight of stairs to the top.

13) Hypertube Entrance camp

This camp can be found after having navigated the dam tunnel following the main quest line beside the entrance of the Hypertube.

14) Watergate camp

This camp can be found on the right side of the ladder you must climb to get to the dam's control gate after arriving at the Orca Space Complex.

Every Stellar Blade camp location: The Wasteland

1) Hidden Canyon camp

This camp can be found at the left of your path during the main story mission The Last Fragment after having discovered Adam's bike.

2) Altess Levoire entrance camp

This camp can be found just outside the entrance to Altess Levoire before the Quiel fight. (Solar tower requires activation)

3) Eastern Great Canyon camp

This camp can be found past the Junkyard, just outside the path to the Power Plant area here located right next to the elevator leading to Altess Levoire.

4) Junkyard camp

This camp can be found in the Scrap Plains, right next to the Junkyard crusher close to the path to Altess Levoire. (Solar tower requires activation)

5) Bus Stop camp

This camp is located beside the road on the east-hand side of the Central Scrap Plains camp. (Solar tower requires activation)

6) Scrap Yard entrance camp

This Stellar Blade camp can be found near the Scrap Plains outside the Digger's Scrap Yard. (Solar tower requires activation)

7) Central Scrap Plains Supply camp

This camp can be found on the left side just after entering the Scrap Plains. (Solar tower requires activation)

8) Central Great Canyon camp

This camp can be found on the northwest side of the entrance to Altess Levoire near the Great Canyon

9) Western Great Canyon camp

This camp can be found just south of the large abandoned boat and southeast of the Solar Tower. (Solar tower requires activation)

10) Solar Tower entrance camp

This camp can be found on the left side near the entrance of the tower. (Solar tower requires activation)

11) Barren Land camp

This Stellar Blade camp can be found near the center of the Wasteland region. (Solar tower requires activation)

12) Hidden Path camp

This camp can be found on the left-hand side after first entering the Wasteland region. (Solar tower requires activation)

Every Stellar Blade camp location: Xion

1) Xion Helipad camp

This camp can be found directly left to the landing pad where Adam lands his ship in the region.

2) Xion Presence Chamber camp

This camp can be found right on the opposite side after heading down the elevator of the Presence Chamber.

