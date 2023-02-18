Apex Legends: All free rewards with the 4th Anniversary Reward Tracker, how to earn, challenges, and more

Apex Legends is celebrating its fourth year with the Anniversary Collection Event that started on February 14, 2023, along with Season 16 Revelry. Featuring 24 exclusive in-game cosmetics, map decorations, and a lot more, the occasion is a grand one.

This event will allow players to unlock free rewards through the 4th Anniversary Rewards Tracker, which features 12 in-game skins created by members of the title's community. From exclusive packs, legends, and weapon skins to special player badges, the community-created Reward Tracker for the 4th Anniversary is one that players won't want to miss out on.

Apex Legends 4th Anniversary Prize Tracker brings event packs, C.A.R. SMG cosmetic, and more

Apex Legends @PlayApex



Today's your last day to celebrate the launch of Revelry with us by tweeting



RULES: We've got even more birthday cake slices and treat codes up for grabs, fresh out of the oven!Today's your last day to celebrate the launch of Revelry with us by tweeting #Apex4nniversary #RespawnGiveaway for your chance to win.RULES: fooji.info/Apex4nniversary We've got even more birthday cake slices and treat codes up for grabs, fresh out of the oven! 🎂Today's your last day to celebrate the launch of Revelry with us by tweeting #Apex4nniversary + #RespawnGiveaway for your chance to win.RULES: fooji.info/Apex4nniversary https://t.co/blgFEmL0gL

The free prize tracker, featured in the Apex Legends 4th Anniversary Collection Event, contains 12 unique rewards spread across different progression stages that range from 0 to 5,000 points. Challenges must be completed by players to earn up to 1,600 points each day, with tasks refreshing every day.

You must complete the following tasks to progress through the Year 4 Anniversary Reward Tracker and unlock exciting rewards:

Play two matches/play five matches.

Deal 1,500 damage/deal 3,500 damage.

Get 10 kills or assists/get 25 kills or assists.

Battle Royale: Get five knockdowns.

Battle Royale: Get a Top 10 finish four times.

Additionally, you must complete the following tasks to earn special event-themed player banner badges:

Year 4 Devastator - Deal 50,000 damage in any mode during the Year 4 Anniversary Event.

- Deal 50,000 damage in any mode during the Year 4 Anniversary Event. Year 4 Collaborator - Get 200 kills or assists in any mode during the Year 4 Anniversary Event.

- Get 200 kills or assists in any mode during the Year 4 Anniversary Event. Year 4 Team Player - Win 10 matches of Team Deathmatch.

- Win 10 matches of Team Deathmatch. Year 4 Master - Earn all other Year 4 Anniversary Event Badges.

That being said, here's a look at all the unlockable rewards in the Apex Legends 4th Anniversary Reward Tracker:

1) Year 4 Anniversary Banner Badge - 250 points

Year 4 Anniversary Banner Badge in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

The event’s exclusive Year 4 Anniversary Player Banner Badge, worth 250 points, kicks off the 4th Anniversary Reward Tracker. This beautiful token of celebration, featuring a birthday cake to commemorate Apex Legends' fourth birthday, can be attached to the banner card of any legend.

2) Year 4 Anniversary (_miyann) Loading Screen and Apex Pack - 500 points

Year 4 Anniversary (_miyann) Loading Screen and Apex Pack (Image via EA)

Created by the talented artist, _miyann, this loading screen features the title's legends in cute and energetic avatars as they celebrate Apex's anniversary event on the Mirage Voyage. Seer takes the spotlight here, which he is remarkable at. Along with the loading screen, players will also be rewarded with an Apex Pack for acquiring 500 Points.

3) Surf's Up Universal Banner Frame and Apex Pack - 750 Points

Surf's Up Universal Banner Frame in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

From the artist Jocsaii, inspired by Nokokopuffs, this item puts players in a summer mood with its beach-themed art featuring drinks and an MRVN bot cooking up a hotdog. This reward also comes with an Apex Pack.

4) Daemon Hunter C.A.R. SMG skin and 4th Anniversary Holospray - 1,000 points

The Daemon Hunter C.A.R. SMG skin was inspired by Makina and the Holospray by Asapan (Image via EA)

At 1,000 points, players unlock this beautiful and stylish epic weapon skin for the C.A.R. SMG, created by artist VONHEXA. Along with the cosmetic, players also get a 4th Anniversary Holospray from the artist (888)BUN.

5) Gone Fishing Universal Banner Frame and Apex Pack - 1,250 Points

Gone Fishing Universal Banner Frame was inspired by YouTuber Kandyrew (Image via EA)

Similar to the Surf's Up item, Apex Legends players unlock another summer-themed Player Banner Frame called Gone Fishing. This one was made by artist noxlotl. Along with the banner frame, gamers get an Apex Pack as an additional reward.

6) Here Comes The Party Holospray and 50 Crafting Materials - 1,500 Points

Here Comes The Party Holospray was inspired by Maytaki (Image via EA)

From artist Py-Bun, the Here Comes the Party Holospray features the legends Pathfinder, Wattson, and Caustic in his The Last Laugh clown skin. Players also get 50 crafting materials with the Holospray.

7) Reality Eradicator Wingman Skin and 50 Crafting Materials - 2,000 Points

Reality Eradicator Wingman Skin in Apex Legends was inspired by Ninjayla (Image via EA)

From artist Fayren comes the gorgeous but lethal Reality Eradicator Wingman weapon skin, available at 2,000 points in the 4th Anniversary Prize Tracker. The item features a lavender color scheme with a gold grip. This beautiful cosmetic is accompanied by 50 crafting materials.

8) Storm Point Sunset Universal Banner Frame and Artic Fusion Fuse Skin - 2,500 Points

The Storm Point Sunset Universal Banner Frame was inspired by Simply Ashton (Image via EA)

Continuing the trend of beach/summer-themed items, the Storm Point Sunset is a calm and pleasing banner frame from artist ArtNoush, which gives off a relaxing vibe and can be equipped with any legend.

Players will also receive the Artic Fusion Fuse skin from artist Galehowl, which features a blueish, winter-themed Fuse that is complementary to the character's fiery nature.

9) Year 4 Anniversary (GOrlassar) Loading Screen and Apex Pack - 3,000 points

Year 4 Anniversary (GOrlassar) Loading Screen in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

The Year 4 Anniversary by artist GOrlassar features Apex Legends' history, with all the characters walking in a procession, with the background showcasing the title's battle royale maps: Kings Canyon, World's Edge, Olympus, and Storm Point; Broken Moon is the only one missing.

10) City Celebration and Anniversary Collection Pack - 3,500 Points

The City Celebration banner frame and Anniversary Collection Pack (Image via EA)

Artist UMA_0126 brings the party to Apex Legends with the City Celebration Banner Frame inspired by Dantai. Along with this item, players get to open the event-exclusive Anniversary Collection Pack, which features 24-limited time cosmetics.

11) Static Specter Wattson Skin and Apex Pack - 4,000 Points

The Static Specter Wattson Skin in Apex Legends(Image via EA)

From artist VinegarAndSoda comes this epic legend skin for Wattson called the Static Specter. Featuring a blue-haired version of that entity in a violet-and-green costume, this is a skin that every Wattson main would want to add to their collection.

12) Anniversary Collection Pack - 5,000 Points

The Anniversary Collection Pack final reward in Apex Legends(Image via EA)

At 5,000 points, the tracker offers the final reward, another Anniversary Collection Pack that will grant players a guaranteed legendary or epic item from the 24 Anniversary Collection Event cosmetics.

Apex Legends @PlayApex



We're celebrating Apex Legend's 4th Anniversary with multiple weeks of non-stop action, from birthday cake to bamboozles, beginning Feb 14. Mark your calendars, it's time to party!We're celebrating Apex Legend's 4th Anniversary with multiple weeks of non-stop action, from birthday cake to bamboozles, beginning Feb 14. Mark your calendars, it's time to party! 🎉We're celebrating Apex Legend's 4th Anniversary with multiple weeks of non-stop action, from birthday cake to bamboozles, beginning Feb 14. https://t.co/IlLgYx9iCS

Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry is live on PC (via Steam and the EA App), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.

Poll : 0 votes