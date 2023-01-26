Apex Legends: All free rewards available through the Celestial Sunrise Reward Tracker, how to earn them, challenges, and more

Apex Legends is celebrating the Year of the Rabbit with the Celestial Sunrise Collection Event that began on January 24, 2023. It features 24 themed limited-time in-game cosmetics, the exclusive Jadeite Retribution reactive Peacekeeper skin, the brand-new Hardcore Royale game mode, exclusive deals in the shop, and much more.

Apex Legends' latest Collection Event also introduces new ways for players to earn exclusive in-game items. For a limited time, they can unlock epic Holosprays, weapon charms, stat trackers for their favorite legends, and weapon skin for the R-99 SMG through the Celestial Sunrise Reward Tracker.

The free prize tracker, presented as part of Apex Legends' Celestial Sunrise Collection Event, contains 13 different rewards that are spread across various progression stages and range in point value from 0 to 5,000. Up to 1,600 points can be earned by players each day by completing challenges in the event. The tasks refresh every day.

Players must complete the following to progress in the Reward Tracker, which will help them get various rewards:

Play two matches / play five matches

Deal 1,500 damage / deal 3,500 damage

Get 10 Kills or Assists / get 25 Kills or Assists

Battle Royale: Get five knockdowns

Battle Royale: Get a Top 10 finish four times

Additionally, you must complete the following challenges to earn event-themed player banner badges:

Celestial Sunrise Crusher - Deal 35,000 Damage in Any Mode during the Celestial Sunrise event

- Deal 35,000 Damage in Any Mode during the Celestial Sunrise event Celestial Sunrise Collaborator - Get 50 Kills or Assists in Any Mode during the Celestial Sunrise event

- Get 50 Kills or Assists in Any Mode during the Celestial Sunrise event Celestial Sunrise Top Tier - Place in the top five in Hardcore BR 10 times during the Celestial Sunrise event

- Place in the top five in Hardcore BR 10 times during the Celestial Sunrise event Celestial Sunrise Master - Earn all other Celestial Sunrise Badges

The free reward track in Apex Legends Celestial Sunrise Collection Event (Image via EA)

During the Celeste Sunrise event in Apex Legends, players can unlock the following in-game rewards by moving up the prize tracker:

1) Celestial Sunrise player banner badge and Bamboo Bunny Epic Holospray: 250 points

The Celestial Sunrise Reward Tracker provides players with their first set of rewards at 250 points, which includes an event-themed player badge and the epic Bamboo Bunny universal Holospray, featuring Vantage's pet buddy, Echo. Players can use these items with their favorite legend.

The Celestial Sunrise banner badge and Bamboo Bunny Holospray in Apex Legend (Image via EA)

2) Octane Apex Kills Tracker: 500 points

This is an Octane stat tracker that displays players' lifetime eliminations with Octane and features the head of the Lucky Rabbit legendary Octane skin from the collection event.

The Octane Kills Tracker in the reward track (Image via EA)

3) Ash Apex Kills Tracker: 750 points

This Apex Kills Ash stat tracker that displays the lifetime kills obtained with Ash in Battle Royale and features the top portion of the legendary skin known as the Opalescent Serpent from the collection event.

The Ash Kills Tracker in the reward track (Image via EA)

4) Apex Pack: 1,000 points

This one is a common item that can be unlocked by registering 1,000 points on the Reward Tracker.

Apex Pack reward (Image via EA)

5) Octane Apex Wins Tracker: 1,250 points

For their efforts during the event, players can get this item that displays their lifetime battle royale wins with Octane. Moreover, it features the torso region of the Lucky Rabbit legendary Octane skin.

The Octane Wins Tracker in the reward track (Image via EA)

6) Lucky Ingots Epic Weapon Charm: 1,500 points

At 1,500 points, players unlock the Lucky Ingots epic weapon charm. This item can be equipped with any gun of the player's choice and is sure to bring good fortune to their matches.

The Lucky Ingots weapon charm in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

7) Octane Apex Damage Tracker: 2,000 points

In exchange for their efforts, players will receive a Damage Done as Octane stat tracker, which features the legs of the character's Lucky Rabbit skin and shows the player's overall damage in battle royale dealt with Octane.

The Octane Damage Tracker in the reward track (Image via EA)

8. Ash Apex Wins Tracker: 2,500 points

This Ash Apex Wins Tracker displays gamers' lifetime battle royale wins with Ash and features the torso region of the entity's Opalescent Serpent legendary skin.

The Ash Wins Tracker in the reward track (Image via EA)

9) Year of the Rabbit Epic Holospray: 3,000 points

Players can celebrate the Chinese New Year on the battlefield with the Year of the Rabbit epic Holospray, which is unlocked at 3,000 points. It features the iconic Lucky Rabbit from the Chinese Zodiac.

The Year of the Rabbit Holospray in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

10) Lucky Money Epic Weapon Charm: 3,500 points

The Lucky Money epic weapon charm becomes available to players at 3500 points. This adorable little item with a gold pouch can be attached to any firearm of the player's choice.

The Lucky Money weapon charm in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

11) Ash Apex Damage Tracker: 4,000 points

As a reward, players will receive a Damage Done as an Ash stat tracker, which features the Opalescent Serpent Ash's legs and displays the gamer's overall damage in battle royale dealt with Ash.

The Ash Damage Tracker in the reward track (Image via EA)

12) Floral Fireshow Epic R-99 weapon skin: 5,000 points

The final reward in the Celestial Sunrise Reward Track is this beautiful R-99 weapon skin. Called the Floral Fireshow, this cosmetic for the R-99 SMG features iconic pink orchids and fireworks painted on the weapon with subtly animated sparks.

The Floral Fireshow R-99 weapon skin Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Apex Legends Season 15 'Eclipse' is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.

