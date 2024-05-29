Apex Legends Off-Duty store event: Prices, what's included, and more

The Apex Legends Off-Duty store event is live and you can get a lot of exciting cosmetics for your characters and weapons. While cosmetics don't benefit in-game combat, they do improve your overall gameplay experience. Bear in mind that they require real money and nothing is available for free.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need about the Apex Legends Off-Duty store event, including the shop bundles' contents, prices, and more.

All Apex Legends Off-Duty store event bundles

Bangalore Skin (Image via Respawn)

You will get the following bundles in the Apex Legends Off-Duty store event:

Trending

Static Trainers Apex Pack Bundle

Civic Duty Apex Pack Bundle

Dazzling Denim Apex Pack Bundle

Static Trainers Bonus Bundle

Civic Duty Bonus Bundle

Dazzling Denim Bonus Bundle

Earned It Bangalore Emote

Wind Down Lifeline Emote

Prices of all Apex Legends Off-Duty store event bundles

Here are the prices of the Apex Legends Off-Duty store event bundles:

Static Trainers Apex Pack Bundle: 5,300 Apex Coins (4,000 after 24% discount)

5,300 Apex Coins (4,000 after 24% discount) Civic Duty Apex Pack Bundle : 5,800 Apex Coins (4,000 after 31% discount)

: 5,800 Apex Coins (4,000 after 31% discount) Dazzling Denim Apex Pack Bundle : 6,100 Apex Coins (4,000 after 34% discount)

: 6,100 Apex Coins (4,000 after 34% discount) Static Trainers Bonus Bundle : 2,800 Apex Coins (2,150 after 23% discount)

: 2,800 Apex Coins (2,150 after 23% discount) Civic Duty Bonus Bundle : 3,800 Apex Coins (2,500 after 34% discount)

: 3,800 Apex Coins (2,500 after 34% discount) Dazzling Denim Bonus Bundle: 4,600 Apex Coins (2,950 after 35% discount)

4,600 Apex Coins (2,950 after 35% discount) Earned It Bangalore Emote : 1,000 Apex Coins

: 1,000 Apex Coins Wind Down Lifeline Emote: 1,800 Apex Coins

Also read: All Apex Legends Season 21 ranked changes explored

What can you expect from Apex Legends Off-Duty store event bundles?

You can get the following items from the Apex Legends Off-Duty store event bundles:

Static Trainers Apex Pack Bundle

Legendary Wattson Skin

Epic Wattson Frame: Shocking Comfortable

Rare Wattson Tracker: Kills done as Wattson

Rare Wattson Tracker: Wins as Wattson

Rare Wattson Tracker: Damage done as Wattson

25 Apex Packs

Civic Duty Apex Pack Bundle

Legendary Bangalore Skin: Civic Duty

Epic Bangalore Frame: Background Beats

Epic Bangalore Emote: Earned It

Rare Bangalore Tracker: Kills as Bangalore

Rare Bangalore Tracker: Wins as Bangalore

Rare Bangalore Tracker: Damage done as Bangalore

20 Apex Packs

Dazzling Denim Apex Pack Bundle

Legendary Lifeline Skin: Dazzling Denim

Legendary Lifeline Emote: Wind Down

Epic Lifeline Frame: Snapshot

Rare Lifeline Tracker: Kills as Lifeline

Rare Lifeline Tracker: Wins as Lifeline

Rare Lifeline Tracker: Damage done as Lifeline

15 Apex Packs

Static Trainers Bonus Bundle

Wattson Skin (Image via Respawn)

Legendary Wattson Skin: Static Trainers

Epic Watson Frame: Shockingly Comfortable

Rare Wattson Tracker: Kills done as Wattson

Rare Wattson Tracker: Wins as Wattson

Rare Wattson Tracker: Damage done as Wattson

Civic Duty Bonus Bundle

Legendary Bangalore Skin: Civic Duty

Epic Bangalore Frame: Background Beats

Epic Bangalore Emote: Earned It

Rare Bangalore Tracker: Kills as Bangalore

Rare Bangalore Tracker: Wins as Bangalore

Rare Bangalore Tracker: Damage done as Bangalore

Dazzling Denim Bundle

Legendary Lifeline Skin: Dazzling Denim

Legendary Lifeline Emote: Wind Down

Epic Lifeline Frame: Snapshot

Rare Lifeline Tracker: Kills as Lifeline

Rare Lifeline Tracker: Wins as Lifeline

Rare Lifeline Tracker: Damage done as Lifeline

That concludes everything to know about the Apex Legends Off-Duty store event. If you like this game, consider reading our other Apex Legends articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback