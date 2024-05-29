Apex Legends Off-Duty store event: Prices, what's included, and more

The Apex Legends Off-Duty store event is live and you can get a lot of exciting cosmetics for your characters and weapons. While cosmetics don't benefit in-game combat, they do improve your overall gameplay experience. Bear in mind that they require real money and nothing is available for free.
In this article, we will walk you through everything you need about the Apex Legends Off-Duty store event, including the shop bundles' contents, prices, and more.
All Apex Legends Off-Duty store event bundles
You will get the following bundles in the Apex Legends Off-Duty store event:
- Static Trainers Apex Pack Bundle
- Civic Duty Apex Pack Bundle
- Dazzling Denim Apex Pack Bundle
- Static Trainers Bonus Bundle
- Civic Duty Bonus Bundle
- Dazzling Denim Bonus Bundle
- Earned It Bangalore Emote
- Wind Down Lifeline Emote
Prices of all Apex Legends Off-Duty store event bundles
Here are the prices of the Apex Legends Off-Duty store event bundles:
- Static Trainers Apex Pack Bundle: 5,300 Apex Coins (4,000 after 24% discount)
- Civic Duty Apex Pack Bundle: 5,800 Apex Coins (4,000 after 31% discount)
- Dazzling Denim Apex Pack Bundle: 6,100 Apex Coins (4,000 after 34% discount)
- Static Trainers Bonus Bundle: 2,800 Apex Coins (2,150 after 23% discount)
- Civic Duty Bonus Bundle: 3,800 Apex Coins (2,500 after 34% discount)
- Dazzling Denim Bonus Bundle: 4,600 Apex Coins (2,950 after 35% discount)
- Earned It Bangalore Emote: 1,000 Apex Coins
- Wind Down Lifeline Emote: 1,800 Apex Coins
What can you expect from Apex Legends Off-Duty store event bundles?
You can get the following items from the Apex Legends Off-Duty store event bundles:
Static Trainers Apex Pack Bundle
- Legendary Wattson Skin
- Epic Wattson Frame: Shocking Comfortable
- Rare Wattson Tracker: Kills done as Wattson
- Rare Wattson Tracker: Wins as Wattson
- Rare Wattson Tracker: Damage done as Wattson
- 25 Apex Packs
Civic Duty Apex Pack Bundle
- Legendary Bangalore Skin: Civic Duty
- Epic Bangalore Frame: Background Beats
- Epic Bangalore Emote: Earned It
- Rare Bangalore Tracker: Kills as Bangalore
- Rare Bangalore Tracker: Wins as Bangalore
- Rare Bangalore Tracker: Damage done as Bangalore
- 20 Apex Packs
Dazzling Denim Apex Pack Bundle
- Legendary Lifeline Skin: Dazzling Denim
- Legendary Lifeline Emote: Wind Down
- Epic Lifeline Frame: Snapshot
- Rare Lifeline Tracker: Kills as Lifeline
- Rare Lifeline Tracker: Wins as Lifeline
- Rare Lifeline Tracker: Damage done as Lifeline
- 15 Apex Packs
Static Trainers Bonus Bundle
- Legendary Wattson Skin: Static Trainers
- Epic Watson Frame: Shockingly Comfortable
- Rare Wattson Tracker: Kills done as Wattson
- Rare Wattson Tracker: Wins as Wattson
- Rare Wattson Tracker: Damage done as Wattson
Civic Duty Bonus Bundle
- Legendary Bangalore Skin: Civic Duty
- Epic Bangalore Frame: Background Beats
- Epic Bangalore Emote: Earned It
- Rare Bangalore Tracker: Kills as Bangalore
- Rare Bangalore Tracker: Wins as Bangalore
- Rare Bangalore Tracker: Damage done as Bangalore
Dazzling Denim Bundle
- Legendary Lifeline Skin: Dazzling Denim
- Legendary Lifeline Emote: Wind Down
- Epic Lifeline Frame: Snapshot
- Rare Lifeline Tracker: Kills as Lifeline
- Rare Lifeline Tracker: Wins as Lifeline
- Rare Lifeline Tracker: Damage done as Lifeline
