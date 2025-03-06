Avowed: A Home for Outcasts quest walkthrough

Avowed is the latest project from Obsidian Entertainment. The game takes place across the vast regions of the Living Lands, and you assume the role of the Aedyran Envoy tasked with a mission by the empire. However, this doesn't mean you can't take a few odd jobs on the side.

This article covers everything you must know about the side quest called A Home for Outcasts. Some side quests can be time-consuming, but this is one of the shorter ones with straightforward objectives.

Note: This article may contain major spoilers.

How can you start the A Home for Outcasts side quest in Avowed?

You have to find the Pargrun Outcast to know more details about the problem (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube@Visual Walkthrough)

To start the A Home for Outcasts side quest in Avowed, head to the Salt Flat Farms at the Galawain's Tusk region to find the Pargrun Outcast, the quest giver.

This is a simple side quest that involves a group of outcasts asking for your help to clear hostile xaurips from a farm so that they can move in quietly and start anew. After speaking to the Paragrun Outcast, you can enter the land and start clearing.

You will encounter a variety of Xaurip variants in Berath's Bounty, such as champions, stalkers, screamers, and a Xaurip High Priest, which should be dealt with first to prevent other enemies from regenerating. There is no shortage of Xaurips on this farm, but wiping them out will not take much of your time.

Clearing Berath's Bounty

It can be tough to find a place to call home, and the Paragrun Outcasts just want to have a place where they can kick up their feet and live a full life. The Xaurips are a problem, and it is up to you to clear them out by force.

The Xaurip High Priests can be quite annoying (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube@Visual Walkthrough)

After clearing the first group, keep pressing forward and wipe out every Xaurip you see on the way.

You will eventually reach a locked farmhouse housing rare items and resources. Fortunately, the key is conveniently close by. If you follow the slope down to the side, you will see a tent where the key is hidden.

Nothing is ever easy in this game (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube@Visual Walkthrough)

Inside, you will find a chest containing the following items:

Blackwood Branch

Golden Scelling

Vessel Bone

Balarok Skin

Take a left and pick up an Exceptional Arquebus as a bonus. After clearing the farm of Xaurips, you can return to the Paragrun Outcast and tell him the good news.

Your actions might have saved a group of outcasts from being homeless (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube@Visual Walkthrough)

The Outcast will thank you for your service and give you 1800 coins as an expression of gratitude, and this is where the side quest ends.

Avowed is now available on Xbox Series X/S, Game Pass, and PC. For more related articles, check these out:

