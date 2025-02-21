Avowed: How to get the Sands' Shroud unique ring

Avowed has a variety of items and accessories. However, some can be too tough to find, with players being forced to go on a scavenger hunt. The Sands' Shroud ring is a unique item with defensive capabilities, and it would be a missed opportunity if you didn't have it in your inventory.

This guide explains where you can find the Sands' Shroud ring and what benefits it can give your envoy. The item is much superior in quality to other rings and is hard to come by.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers for the Battle Scars side quest.

Where to find the Sands' Shroud ring in Avowed

The Sands' Shroud ring is a handy accessory to have equipped (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Xbox Game Studios)

To acquire the Sands' Shroud ring in Avowed, head to Shark's Teeth at the Shatterscarp area and do the Battle Scars side quest.

Battle Scars is also a companion quest for Kai, and he will ask you to visit the cabin of an old friend who recently passed away and collect some items. If you agree to help, this will trigger the side quest, and objectives will be divided into phases.

The first phase will require you to investigate the cabin of Kai's old friend over at Emerald Stair, near the Wildwoods. You'll know you are close if you come across the massive sinkhole from the Sinkhole Stroll side quest with Old Felipe.

After searching the cabin and speaking to Kai, you can proceed towards Shark Teeth. Kai will mention an old battlefield where his friend might have dropped his badge at Shatterscarp.

This unique item in the game is the start of a wild goose chase all across the Living Lands (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Xbox Game Studios)

Once you reach Shark's Teeth, go to the valley full of enemies on the south side. You'll know you're in the right place if you encounter a few enemies, such as Scourge Skeleton Rangers, Skeleton Priests, Skeleton Monks, Arisen Skeleton Fighters, and Lava Blights.

After you and your party kill the nearby enemies, you will spot a wooden platform, and beneath it is a skeleton impaled with a spear. Approach the skeleton, and you will find the badge, the item quest, and the Sands' Shroud ring as a bonus.

This objective is only the second phase of a much longer side quest, but now that you have the ring in your possession, it is best to know what it can offer your envoy.

What can the Sands' Shroud ring do for your character?

The Sands' Shroud Ring can come in handy against ranged attackers (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

It is quite convenient for developers to put an item quest next to a unique accessory. This can save time and act as an incentive for players to accomplish optional content.

The Sands' Shroud ring does not possess any offensive attributes, but it can be useful if you are downrange or within the sights of enemy shooters. This could be helpful if you have a dedicated warrior build without countermeasures for shooters.

With a unique enchantment called Desert Mirage, you get a 10% chance to avoid incoming ranged attacks. This is perfect for Rangers given this class has a much stronger focus on stealth. You can sneak behind enemy lines and strike from the back without any of them noticing. Rather than having enemy sights on you, they will likely miss and hit something else instead.

Being hit by a projectile from a distance can be quite annoying, but with this unique ring equipped, you can close the gap or escape enemy range without much hassle. Sometimes, it would be best to play it safe, considering enemies scale with the level and quality of your equipment. There are other ways of winning a battle without throwing yourself in harm's way, and this ring can help with that.

Your envoy is powerful but not invincible. With the Sands' Shroud ring, it could literally shroud your enemy's vision and give you a fighting chance of evading incoming ranged attacks. This accessory is perfect for players who are playing it safe.

Avowed is now available on Xbox Series X and S, Game Pass, and PC via Steam. For more related articles, check these out:

