Avowed: Don’t Look Down quest walkthrough

Avowed takes your envoy all over the Living Lands. Throughout your journey in the game, you can take a few minutes off the main quest line to help those in need. Obsidian Entertainment has included a few side quests in the RPG. Some are extremely brief, while others can take a while to complete and provide the player base with more experience points and chances to get better gear.

This article covers everything you need to know about the side quest called Don't Look Down, where the envoy and party must scale up a massive tower at the request of a wounded Aedyran soldier.

Disclaimer: This article may contain major spoilers.

How can you start the Don't Look Down side quest in Avowed?

Sometimes you have to help the little guys (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube@MerandoltsMe)

You can start the Don't Look Down side quest in Avowed by speaking to the wounded Aedyran soldier at Thirdborn. She will reveal that someone placed death traps at the tower's entrance, and you can either heal her with your godlike abilities or share one of your health potions.

The wounded soldier will tell you that she and her squad were ordered to survey the tower, but it was already occupied. She will tell you to finish the job and climb the tower to find the person responsible for placing all the death traps. Then, the side quest will officially begin.

Follow the trail of dead Aedyran soldiers and find a spot with metal bars that can be opened with Frost. This will be your entry point, and you can start climbing from the inside.

The only way in is by force (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube@MerandoltsMe)

As you get in, be careful about tripwires and other traps by crouching or jumping over some of them. You can scale on a bookshelf and other wooden scaffolding to reach the outside and jump from one platform to the next. This is the part where your envoy must do a bit of parkour and rock climbing to reach higher spots.

Eventually, you will see some chests and other lootable items, but don't let temptation get the best of you — they are rigged.

Don't let your greediness get the better of you as you climb up the tower (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube@MerandoltsMe)

Opening these chests could trigger a few traps that can hurt you but not kill you immediately. Keep climbing ladders, and you will reach the top to find two people responsible for placing the traps.

How to best handle the situation

You can bring these people down by force and resolve this peacefully (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube@MerandoltsMe)

At the top of the tower, you will meet Katoa and Haiako, where they will first threaten the envoy and the party to leave their territory. The pair will reveal that they will use the tower against the Aedyran Empire, which will upset Kai since they know each other. As the envoy, you can resolve this issue quietly or escalate the situation with violence.

If you managed to defuse the situation by talking them out of their plans, Katoa and Haiako will remove all the traps and leave the tower in peace. While this is a less violent way to end the side quest, you will receive 3330 XP for your efforts, but no special items as a reward. Keeping the two alive means you can see them in later parts of the game.

On the other hand, if you are peckish for a little action, you can fight the pair. Provoke Katoa and Haiako, and they will start swinging at you. You will have to put them down and after the fight, you can loot their bodies and acquire the Exceptional Leather Cuirass and Exceptional Great Sword as a reward, and this will wrap up the side quest.

While resolving this side quest without spilling more blood would be good, it would be a shame to miss out on great items. There are other places and methods to acquire the Exceptional Great Sword, but this is the most convenient and time-efficient way to get it. It is up to you if you let the culprits walk or take them down for good.

