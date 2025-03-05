Avowed: Heart of Valor quest walkthrough

Avowed has no shortage of optional quests, especially with how vast the Living Lands can be. You assume the role of the Aedyran Envoy sent by the Emperor to investigate a new plague threatening the lands. Now, while the mission may have high stakes, this doesn't mean you can't take some time off to help the common folk through side quests.

Ad

This article will cover everything you need to know about the side quest called Heart of Valor. Important details such as where your envoy finds the quest giver, mission objectives, possible rewards, and more will be discussed in great detail.

Disclaimer: This article may contain major spoilers.

How can you start the Heart of Valor side quest in Avowed?

The Heart of Valor side quest can take a while to complete (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Xbox Game Studios)

To start the Heart of Valor side quest, you must head inside Thirdborn and explore the Residential District to find Chiko. She will tell you about her uncle Keipo's past expeditions and how he slayed a massive leviathan and its remains are now at the center of town. She will ask you to check in on him and the quest will officially begin after the conversation.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Avowed: First Contact with the Enemy quest walkthrough

Follow the quest marker and you will find Keipo sitting inside his house. Speak to him, and he will tell you that he knew his niece would ask someone to check in on him. Keipo will then ask you for a favor.

Keipo reveals his days are numbered and wishes to see something one last time, which is the Heart of the Leviathan that he stashed away at the Sand Sea Ruins.

Ad

Keipo has seen better days (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Xbox Game Studios)

After speaking to the retired hunter, exit his house and leave the city. You can find the Sand Sea Ruins at the far east side of Shatterscarp.

Ad

The Sand Sea Ruins is not for the faint of heart

Once you reach the Sand Sea Ruins, you will notice that the main entrance is blocked, and you must find an alternate entry point. Make a left and you will spot a ladder that can take you to the roof with a small hole, which can be used to get inside.

Ad

Nothing is ever easy, especially if you are retrieving an item in a side quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Xbox Game Studios)

You can pick up the Agate Eye along the way. This is an item required for the bounty quest called Totem of Revelations. Make your way to the ground floor and unlock the main entrance for a much more convenient exit. Once done, take a sharp right to enter the dungeon.

Ad

Keep pushing forward and you will see a lever with a warning on the side. Any sane person would follow these instructions, but if you're curious, be ready to dodge sideways, because pulling the lever will trigger a death trap that can kill the envoy instantly.

Doing so will unlock the That Sign Can't Stop Me Because I Can't Read achievement.

Curiosity can get you killed (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Xbox Game Studios)

Continue following the path and you will spot another lever to control the lift. This will take you down another level, where you will see a few locked doors. Head down and you can see a wooden frame that can be broken with a hidden generator that you can trigger via Giatta's abilities or Electric Lily Seeds that are conveniently lying around.

Ad

This will trigger a fight and platforms will appear for you to use and jump across. Once you make it across, you will be forced to solve another death trap.

This place is crawling with death traps (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Xbox Game Studios)

While this isn't the safest option, you can make it by timing your dashes. Keep following the quest marker and you will do some platforming on wooden scaffolding to reach higher areas. You will be in a massive room with different pathways and it will be like exploring a maze, but you are only a hop and skip away from the quest item.

Ad

Once you acquire the heart and a few other items, like Keipo's journal, which revealed a massive secret, you must decide what to do with the heart.

Possible options for the Heart of the Leviathan

You have a few ways to end this quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Xbox Game Studios)

As you exit the ruins, you will see Chiko, and she will ask you to return the heart because she thinks her uncle will use it to create a poison to put him out of his misery. You can ignore her advice and tell her you must inform Keipo before making decisions for him. Regardless of your response, you will still return to Thirdborn.

Ad

If you return to Keipo's house and give him the heart, he will express his gratitude and gift you Umpara's spear, one of the Unique Spears in the game, and Chiko will be upset.

Alternatively, you can speak to Keipo first and try to reason with him about his plans. He will be upset and the quest will not end until you decide to keep what you found or give it to Chiko.

Ad

Chiko will be outside the house with Tira Nui Hajime and if you give them the heart, you will receive the following items:

Stormdancer Boots

Stormdancer Ring

Stormdancer Scale

Stormdancer Glove

If you want to keep it for yourself, the Heart of the Leviathan will be used as a trinket to deal additional damage at the expense of your health.

Avowed is now available on Xbox Series X/S, Game Pass, and PC. For more related articles, check these out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.